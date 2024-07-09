Why you need partnerships to tackle payments in Africa

BY Olugbenga Agboola2 minute read

Any global business expanding into Africa will agree that the landscape can be challenging.

Complex and fragmented regulation and fraud prevention are some of the issues international companies face when doing business in Africa. Furthermore, the payments process also needs to be as simple as possible for customers, from signup to final payments. Facilitating reliable payments for international companies entering the African market or expanding their business should be one of the cornerstones of running successful operations. But can an experienced and reliable payments partner on the ground also ease some of their other concerns? I firmly believe that forging successful partnerships, especially with payment companies, can significantly enhance multinationals’ ability to navigate various challenges when expanding their business across Africa. These partnerships prove instrumental in addressing issues ranging from cross-border payments to regulatory compliance to fraud prevention.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Facilitate seamless cross-border payments Payments are challenging and yet impactful, especially in emerging markets like Africa. Payments is also an industry where you learn on the go. To create endless possibilities for enterprises and their customers, innovation must take flight, supported by strong partnerships. A multinational’s relationship with a payments provider will therefore determine how fast, securely, and seamlessly its customers transact on its platform. As an industry, we need to collaborate to make payments work in Africa, and this is particularly important for cross-border transactions as the continent becomes increasingly integrated into the global economy. For a single card payment to go through, at least three intermediaries play a part: the card scheme, the acquiring bank, and issuing banks. This number can be even larger depending on the sender’s and receiver’s countries or the payment methods. Furthermore, an effective payment process undoubtedly needs to possess all elements of security such as compliance certifications, regulatory approvals, and two-factor or multi-factor authentications to encourage African users to pay. This is as important for the end user as it is for the corporate customer.

Regulatory framework There is no doubt that regulatory fragmentation across the continent requires companies expanding into Africa to have strong risk and compliance teams and systems, as well as an ongoing dialog with regulators across the markets of their current operations and future ambitions. An effective partnership can further help them navigate complex regulation. For example, a payments technology company expanding to Europe can use the E.U. passporting initiative to access multiple markets under one regulation. But in Africa, it would need to fulfill 54 requirements to access the 54 countries. A payments company can help navigate that by working with licensed banking or payments partners in local countries to set up shop within the confines of the regulatory requirements, while undergoing the due process needed to acquire a license. Fraud prevention Fraud prevention is key for any company expanding its business in Africa. Payments companies play a crucial role in preventing fraud as they utilize sophisticated tools to monitor transactions and manage risk. However, collaboration with other players, as well as sharing best practices is key. Unfortunately, at the moment, fintechs tend to combat the problem in silos in most African markets. But for better protection of the ecosystem and success of all of its participants, this needs to change.