Why we should try to solve the unsolvable

BY Fred Turner5 minute read

During the pandemic, most people saw sickness and panic, masks and misinformation. But as the CEO of a company responsible for 10% of the COVID-19 tests conducted, I had a front row seat to something else: ingenuity, determination, and passion to make a difference.

If you think the healthcare system is dysfunctional, or otherwise not serving patients, you are exactly right. We dealt with thousands of payers (health insurers) and a universal truth emerged—there is more focus on creating barriers and cutting costs than ensuring the members they “serve” are covered for the care they need. There are significant barriers to accessing care, from high-deductible health plans to confusion over the cost of services. According to research we commissioned at Curative, 35% of Americans skip a recommended medical test, 42% do not follow their prescription medication schedule, and 51% do not obtain preventative health services. And yet for the longest time, we’ve accepted that’s just how it is. After all, we can’t actually fix such a massive, broken system as the U.S. healthcare industry. Or can we? That’s the very question that led me from that pivotal moment during the pandemic, to sharing how people can, and should, try to solve the “unsolvable.” It takes grit, agility, and great tenacity to pursue something that everyone believes is an impossibility but, there are several key factors that increase the probability of success. Here’s how it’s done.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Build your team When Curative pivoted from providing COVID-19 testing to challenging the status quo for employer-based health insurance, it wasn’t just me. I gathered specific groups of individuals and experts to walk alongside me in this unprecedented endeavor. I needed a dream team—one that shared my drive to solve unsolvable problems. I started with top professionals with unparalleled knowledge of both their industries, and their industries’ deepest struggles. I married them with the existing Curative team of talented innovators who knew a lot about technology, science, informatics, and logistics, but not a lot about running a health insurance company. Pairing up such a diverse group of intellect, idealism, wisdom, and experiences had its challenges, but mostly it had extensive benefits. Mesh new generation ideas with tried-and-true wisdom Once your dream team comes together, the ideas flow, as does natural conflict. And that’s where the magic happens. To truly transform a dysfunctional system where the insurers behave more like a financial institution than a healthcare company, we need out-of-the-box collaboration resulting in ideas that we haven’t heard before.

People don’t solve the unsolvable with slightly altered versions of existing ideas. Instead, they have to create something entirely new together. And that’s where we need to join two opposing forces—both the tried-and-true wisdom of industry leaders with decades of experience, at the same table as the fresh, new, idealistic upstarts pushing for change. With each idea, those who have been in the industry longer can push against it to see if it would withstand the pressures of seasoned acumen, or crack under them. This refinement process takes time, patience, and open minds of all parties. And it’s where ideas are born that solve the “impossible” dilemmas of our time. From these ideas came the secret to our solution. We incentivize our members to engage in preventive behaviors, and also provide guidance on how to navigate the incredibly complicated and opaque healthcare system. This gives them the right care in the right setting. Our incentive is the reward of free healthcare through the zero-zero plan, as long as they attend a single, in-person appointment with our team of physicians. We spot pre-diabetes before it turns into an amputation from an ulcer in the emergency room. We prioritize mammograms before a patient’s early-stage cancer progresses into a terminal diagnosis. In doing so, we prevent avoidable suffering while saving employers and their employees money along the way, compared to the current traditional health plan process of responding to illness too late, with mounting financial burden. In doing so, we give employers their healthy, happy team members back, who aren’t stressed about paying for the care their family members need.

advertisement

Zero in on the exact issue and expect to change it successfully Traditional health insurance companies are happy with 12-13% engagement for any of their preventive initiatives, and are excited when they reach those metrics. That’s not good enough. I want an entire population to show up—quite literally—for this preventive assessment, with the promise of healthcare that will actually serve them. And now they are. In fact, 98% of people under Curative’s plan, now available in Texas, Florida, and soon Georgia, showed up for their own health and, as a result, locked in no cost sharing of any kind for in-network care. Those who don’t within 120 days have a $5,000 deductible and a 20% coinsurance on day 121. We could have expected 13% of people to prioritize their health. Instead, we expect nearly everyone to invest in their health, and it’s working. In many ways, being an entrepreneur is like being a detective, scientist, and dreamer all wrapped together. It requires looking for a hidden truth. You have to dig to fully understand the problem. You have to see the art of the possible, and then you have to figure out how to fix it. The first challenge is easy. There is a lot that is not working well in our society.