Why we should embrace the Gen Z mindset

BY Lauri Goodman Lampson2 minute read

As business leaders today, we face a pressing challenge: attracting and retaining Generation Z talent. As president and CEO of PDR, an interior design and architecture firm that helps clients cultivate exceptional experiences inside their spaces, I’ve witnessed the struggle to engage this demographic effectively. And neglecting this workforce shift can spell disaster with high turnover rates, a fractured culture, and spaces that waste resources with little return on investment. It’s a wake-up call for us all—adapt or be left behind.

But within each challenge lies an opportunity for transformation. By viewing the next generation as catalysts for innovation rather than problems to be solved, we can unlock new possibilities for growth and prepare our organizations for the future. Understand this generation From the perspective of Gen Z, the world is unpredictable. Growing up during the 2008 housing market crash and the economic impacts of COVID-19 has shaped their worldview. They’ve seen that success is something to be earned, not given. With 76% of Gen Z agreeing that they are responsible for driving their careers, it’s apparent that this generation understands it’s up to them to pursue their aspirations and seek better opportunities. As young people increasingly enter the workforce, companies must confront the reality that traditional workplace models no longer suffice. This highlights the crucial point in providing for this generation—there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. We should not attempt to generalize for the entire generation. We need to ask what our own Gen Z talent values if we want to engage and retain them and attract other like-minded individuals. Nearly 80% of this emerging workforce say it is vital to work for a company whose values align with their own, highlighting the urgency of addressing these concerns now.

Failing to embrace this generation will limit our organizations’ diverse perspectives, compromising our innovation and competitive edge. The path to success Luckily, this same demographic can also solve this Gen Z challenge. As leaders, we must embrace them to help us grow as an organization. Actively soliciting feedback from young employees ensures their voices are heard and valued as we work to build a more positive work environment. Taking these steps will not only entice Gen Z to join our organizations, but also benefit everyone else! While former generations view speaking up as entitlement, the latest generation sees it as an imperative. What they’re advocating for isn’t restricted to their age bracket but sought after by our collective workforce.

Leverage instead of lecture Unfortunately, as leaders we have a habit of sharing directives without sharing the “why,” the reasoning behind our decisions. This leads to a disconnect between what we want and what our teams think is necessary because we aren’t giving them the proper insight into our vision. Giving Gen Z a role in this process makes it obvious where and how our priorities are not aligned. They are not merely seeking amenities or perks but a sense of belonging and impact within the workplace. We must allow tomorrow’s leaders to co-create the future of work, leveraging their insights to drive change and foster a culture of inclusivity. A blueprint for the future Embracing the Gen Z mindset is not merely a matter of choice—it is a blueprint for future-ready workplaces. By aligning our workplace practices with this generation’s values, we attract and retain young talent and encourage innovation that benefits all generations.