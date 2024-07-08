This $400,000 Porsche 911 is one of the most expensive EVs you can buy

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

From the outside, this new car looks like an iconic Porsche that Steve McQueen drove in the 1960s. Inside, it’s fully electric, with batteries snugly added into the front and back of the tiny car.

Voitures Extravert, the Dutch company that makes bespoke versions of the car, wanted to help get more classic cars—like the Porsche 911, in this case—in use. “They’re increasingly disappearing from the streets because they’re vulnerable,” says Martijn van Dijk, the company’s director. “They’re kept indoors as museum pieces, but not really participating in daily traffic. To get them a place on the street again, they need to change.” [Photo: Voitures Extravert] The original car wasn’t particularly safe. If the gas tank wasn’t full, for example, there wasn’t enough weight in the front, and it was harder to steer. With the new electric version, the batteries help stabilize the car, and it’s still incredibly fast. The car has other modern features that the original didn’t, from air conditioning to a Bluetooth connection for your phone. The fast-charging battery can drive 250 miles on a charge. The car’s software can be updated remotely. The company starts by sourcing “donor vehicles” from Germany that are awaiting restoration. It focuses solely on the Porsche 911, and there’s a large supply of available cars, van Dijk says. The company is able to use cars that other restorers don’t want. Typically, “in the world of restoration, every number has to match—every screw should be from 1964; and if it’s 1965, it’s not original, and it’s not good,” says van Dijk. “But we do so much to the car that’s not original that we are free from that dogma.” The team often uses red cars, which are less popular, because it fully repaints the body, breaking another taboo in the world of classic cars.

At a workshop in Germany, the body of the car is stripped to the bare metal, and then coated in zinc to help it last for decades. Then it’s repainted and the custom restoration begins. At the same time, at the company’s workshop in the Netherlands, a team starts working on all of the new technology, like the drive train and battery packs. When the first stage finishes in Germany, the car comes to the Netherlands for the final steps. The whole process takes around 12 months. [Photo: Voitures Extravert] Converting an old car to electric is, unsurprisingly, harder than designing from scratch for something like a Tesla. For the 911, “you need to package everything into a really small space of a car that never was meant to be electric,” van Dijk says. “So that was quite a challenge.” Though it keeps its classic looks, the whole car is digitized. “It gives the car a monolithic experience, as if the car was meant to be like this,” he says. “What you typically see with classic restoration that [uses] an electric engine is that it feels like a Frankenstein.”