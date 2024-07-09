The Olympics draw more attention to sports that aren’t as popular. An expert on sports fandom explains why

BY The Conversation4 minute read

Every four years, millions of Americans join billions of their fellow humans across the globe to celebrate the astonishing athletic feats at the Summer Olympics.

Warm-weather sports such as swimming and track that usually don’t capture much attention in U.S. media suddenly vault to the forefront. National teams compete in world championships every year, but it is only at the Olympics that casual fans root on the red, white and blue. Why do the Olympics capture our attention in a way that nothing but soccer’s World Cup can approximate? And why does our nationalist rooting extend to sports that are otherwise obscure? As a sports studies scholar with a special interest in fandom, I have found that sporting affiliations are fundamental to millions of people’s sense of identity. For many Americans, being a Packers or a Lakers or a Notre Dame fan is the primary way they identify themselves, before their job, religion, or ethnic heritage. They organize their lives around the schedules of their chosen teams, adorn their bodies to show their support, and build a community of friends among fellow enthusiasts.

Fundamentally, I have argued, this is a process of storytelling, weaving a team’s triumphs and struggles together with details from fans’ own lives. Much like a religious community, fans also like to see their values reflected in the team and its stars, cherishing athletes who show like-mindedness to particular causes via community service or charitable giving. In both cases, these meaningful connections are made via long-standing connections between athletes and fans—imagined relationships built over months, years, and even decades.

Team USA Unlike most team allegiances, the Olympics are not a day-to-day or seasonal pursuit. They come into Americans’ lives in intense two-week bursts every few years, filling viewers with wonder as they watch athletes, most of whom they don’t recognize. It’s a very different type of sports story. So why do spectators feel so connected with players and fellow fans? To explain the potency of sports affiliation, scholars often cite political scientist Benedict Anderson’s idea of “imagined communities.” Anderson hypothesized that human beings like to feel connected to a larger group, even if that group becomes so big that it is mostly made up of people we do not know personally—like an entire nation.

For Anderson, why someone feels “American” has more to do with collective imagination and a desire for community than the technical details of citizenship or national laws. Despite the incredibly wide range of American experiences—not to mention an increasingly divisive political atmosphere—Americans still want to imagine that we share an essential national identity that Team USA represents on the world stage. The Team USA Paris Olympics attire by Ralph Lauren [Photo: Ralph Lauren] By wrapping athletes in flag-themed uniforms, the Olympics capture casual watchers’ attention, in spite of most competitors’ obscurity. The opening ceremony’s parade of flags primes viewers for this experience, encouraging them to cheer for their country. Patriotic prime time Still, longing for an “imagined community” is not enough to explain why viewers dedicate so much attention and emotion to a young canoeing phenomenon paddling for gold or a wrestler overcoming health crises to compete.

But the Olympics coverage NBC provides is not a neutral or unfiltered view. For one thing, the network tends to ignore or downplay criticism of the Games’ administration, the host nation, and the IOC. And when it comes to creating “imagined community,” NBC takes the craft of storytelling quite seriously. Its coverage includes the contests themselves, with the requisite play-by-play announcers, informational graphics and pre- and post-match interviews. But it also relies heavily on airing soft-focus profiles of American athletes, with an overwhelming emphasis on their families, overcoming adversity, and other stories likely to tug at the heartstrings of the viewer. These sportsmen and sportswomen become main characters in the viewers’ understanding of the Olympic drama—figures whose sympathetic stories are carefully crafted to encourage fans’ investment of time, attention and emotion in following them throughout the Games. Each viewer needs to be motivated to tune in: For example, will sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson overcome her previous heartbreak and triumph on the Olympic stage?

Feats of athleticism can amaze and astonish in local parks or playing fields, just as they can on television. But ultimately, it is the feeling of connection to something bigger—to athletes and viewers across the world—that entices so many people watching the Olympics every four years. The imagined community that American fans feel part of when they root for Team USA is no accident. The alluring dynamics of fandom, nationalism, and dramatic storytelling have been carefully orchestrated to capture our attention, for better or worse. Noah Cohan is an assistant director of American Culture Studies at Washington University in St. Louis.