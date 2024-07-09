Etsy will now tell you what role a seller had in a product’s creation

The online marketplace is requiring all items to be listed as either “made by a seller,” “designed by a seller,” “sourced by a seller,” or “handpicked by a seller.” For example, a seller who finds vintage shirts would fall under the “handpicked” umbrella, while a ceramic vase from a pottery studio would be listed under the “made by” label.

The e-commerce giant is enacting the change in an effort to appease buyers who feel confused or mislead about the purchases they make on the platform.

[Image: Etsy]

“[W]hen people come to Etsy, they sometimes want more clarity about why the things they’re seeing are allowed,” Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said in a video post meant for sellers. “And, we’ve also heard that you want us to be clearer about our rules and enforcement. So, we’re taking the opportunity to articulate our policies in a simpler, easier-to-understand way.”