Nike’s Jordan Brand designed the French Olympic basketball uniforms

The U.S. and its oldest ally France have a storied history of collaborations. There’s the Statue of Liberty , “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk featuring Pharrell and Nile Rodgers, and George Washington and the French fleet bottling up Cornwallis at Yorktown during the Revolutionary War.

This summer, there will be another: Nike’s Jordan Brand designed the Olympic uniforms for the French basketball team.

The Jordan Brand x France Basketball National Team collab includes home and away jerseys with blue-to-white and red-to-white gradients on the sides and the Jordan Brand “Jumpman” logo on the front right corner. The collection also features T-shirts, a backpack, and training sets.

“The capsule honors the Blues hoopers who have paved the way and those who are ready to take the team to new heights,” Nike said in a statement using a nickname used for France’s national teams “Les Bleus.”