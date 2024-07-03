Flight canceled? United Airlines shares weather maps with affected passengers

A delayed flight can ruin even the most carefully laid travel plans, and given that they are often weather-related, there’s not often much airlines can do to avoid them. However, United Airlines is doing something to help keep travelers better informed and up-to-date. On Wednesday, the airline announced it would send real-time radar maps to travelers with delayed flights.

“With more people traveling this summer than ever, we wanted to give our customers an easier way to stay connected to real-time information about their flight, and texting was the simplest solution,” said Jason Birnbaum, United’s Chief Information Officer. “We know customers appreciate transparency and by combining innovative technology-enabled tools with people power, we can give more people, even more in-the-moment details about their flight.”

The airline is sending text messages to customers with generative AI tools. While some airlines have leaned into AI in other ways, like creating AI flight attendants, it’s the first in the U.S. to use the technology to communicate with customers on flight delays. The innovation, which helps to demonstrate how the weather in another part of the country can impact a flight, hopes to keep travelers better informed about why their flight was affected.

“Specialized customer service teams sit in the network operations center alongside the flight operations teams and tap gen AI to review flight data and write customer messages that tells the complete story of a flight change,” United explained in the announcement. “These messages are sent to customers through text or email in an effort to provide more helpful and relevant information about why flight plans are changing.”