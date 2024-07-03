Figma disabled its new AI-generated app feature after it produced copycat designs

During its annual developer conference last week, Figma introduced Make Designs, an AI-driven tool that helps users quickly generate app interfaces. Now, Figma has pulled the tool after accusations that its Make Designs generated looks very similar to existing apps—namely Apple’s Weather app.

In a post on X, Not Boring CEO Andy Allen suggested that Figma’s tool appeared to be “heavily trained on existing apps.” The tweet caused a firestorm, prompting Figma CEO Dylan Field to take to X clarify that Make Designs was not, in fact, trained on preexisting apps, or any Figma files for that matter. “[T]he Make Designs feature is not trained on Figma content, community files, or app designs,” he wrote.

Instead, Field claims Make Designs uses off-the-shelf LLMs that were trained on “bespoke” design systems the company commissioned. It’s unclear what these design systems look like or how many were used in the creation of Make Designs, but Field acknowledges that the new feature has a serious shortcoming. “The problem with this approach—which I outlined in my keynote last week—is that variability is too low,” he wrote.

(1) As we shared at Config last week – as well as on our blog, our website, and many other touchpoints – the Make Design feature is not trained on Figma content, community files or app designs. In other words, the accusations around data training in this tweet are false. https://t.co/jlfmroPPhm — Dylan Field (@zoink) July 2, 2024

The Make Designs problem poses a threat to Figma users who might unwittingly find themselves with a legal issue should they create a “new” app that cribs too much from an existing one. On a more conceptual level, an AI that reproduced existing work is only going to further the homogenization of our digital lives.