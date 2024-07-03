What would a Labour victory mean for tech in the U.K.?

BY Chris Stokel-Walker3 minute read

On Thursday, while Americans are heading to backyard barbecues, residents in the U.K. will be heading to the polls to vote on who will be their ruling government for the last five years.

The Labour party, which has been in opposition for 14 years, appears locked on to win with a massive majority. But a Labour victory might not lead to much change in the country’s approach to its tech sector. In some ways, the left-leaning Labour’s governance would likely continue policies enacted under outgoing prime minister Rishi Sunak (a proud Stanford MBA grad and doting fan of Silicon Valley). “We’ve seen a really successful period for U.K. tech over the last decade-plus,” says Dom Hallas, executive director of the industry lobby group Startup Coalition. Most recently, the country was front and center of the global AI safety movement with the November 2023 Bletchley Park summit. But it’s also gone beyond that, promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and championing a U.K. space industry.

Assuming Labour indeed wins on election day, which is essentially a foregone conclusion, the incoming government is likely to be less ideological than the outgoing Conservative one, says David Lawrence, director of the U.K. Day One Project, a lobby group. “I think that’s really a good thing,” he says. “Because actually, if you’re approaching this from a really ideological perspective, you’re only going make it more dangerous.” Indeed, Labour has worked hard over the past few months to woo the tech industry, through presentations and meetings with Peter Kyle, the party’s shadow secretary of state for science, innovation, and technology. “I think it’s quite clear [from those events] that they have an idea that they want to invest in digitalization and empower the tech sector,” says Keegan McBride, an AI and policy researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute. An incoming Labour government has committed in some way to regulate AI, including policies that would limit the speed at which companies producing so-called “frontier models” could develop. Lawrence suggests the Labour party is more ideologically in tune with worker rights, not least because of its connection to unions, and is therefore more likely to bring development of AI in check so as not to disrupt labor markets too much.

Expand to continue reading ↓