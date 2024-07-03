Uber is expanding its boat offerings across Europe

Uber is bringing a handful of new water-transport offerings to Europe, including a yacht tour in Ibiza and on-demand boat booking in Venice.
The launches are part of an effort to keep up with high demand from tourists in the continent, the company said in a blog post this week. Demand from international customers for Uber’s mobility services increased last year by up to 55% in places like Greece and Spain, according to Uber.
The Ibiza experience, named “Uber Yacht,” allows for users to prebook a private yacht for the day for up to eight people directly within the Uber app for 1,600 euro. Each trip, which lasts eight hours, comes with its own personal skipper, a bottle of champagne, and snacks. It’ll be available to prebook starting July 26 and available in August.
Uber is also launching what it calls a “first-of-its-kind water transport service” in Venice this month. Users can use the app to call a “Limo Boat” on-demand to get around the Venetian Lagoon. The boat can fit up to six people per trip and will be available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day for 120 euro per trip.
Uber will additionally expand its boat offering in Greece from Mykonos to Athens, Corfu, and Santorini later this month. The company first launched its boat offering in the Greek city last year.
The nautical offerings could help Uber expand into new markets, draw in new customers (through novel experiences), and reinforce the brand’s mission to “go anywhere” and “get anything.”
The company has a history of doing boat promos and offerings. In 2013, it offered Bay Area commuters $30 boat rides between the East Bay and San Francisco for one day. It has also recently partnered with Thames Clippers to launch a passenger ferry in London.