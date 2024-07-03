Uber is expanding its boat offerings across Europe

The launches are part of an effort to keep up with high demand from tourists in the continent, the company said in a blog post this week. Demand from international customers for Uber’s mobility services increased last year by up to 55% in places like Greece and Spain, according to Uber.

The Ibiza experience, named “Uber Yacht,” allows for users to prebook a private yacht for the day for up to eight people directly within the Uber app for 1,600 euro. Each trip, which lasts eight hours, comes with its own personal skipper, a bottle of champagne, and snacks. It’ll be available to prebook starting July 26 and available in August.

Uber is also launching what it calls a “first-of-its-kind water transport service” in Venice this month. Users can use the app to call a “Limo Boat” on-demand to get around the Venetian Lagoon. The boat can fit up to six people per trip and will be available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day for 120 euro per trip.