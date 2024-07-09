5 types of perfectionists

We all know someone who is a perfectionist. Everything must be just so, and they won’t stop until it is. That person may be you. Perfectionism, however, can be broader than that. In fact, you might be a perfectionist and not realize it.
“We have this false idea that perfectionists are people who want all things to be perfect at all times, and that’s an oversimplification,” says Katherine Morgan Schafler, psychotherapist, former on-site therapist at Google, and the author of The Perfectionist’s Guide to Losing Control: A Path to Peace and Power. “Perfectionists don’t care about being average in realms that they don’t value, but in realms that they do value, they want the ideal.”
Schafler says everyone has a little bit of a perfectionist in them. “Just like everyone has a little bit of an activist in them, a little bit of an artist in them, and a little bit of a romantic in them,” she says. “Perfectionism is an innate impulse. Those who identify with it, feel that impulse more often than not.”
These are the five areas in which you may be a perfectionist:
Classic Perfectionist
This is the type we think of most when we think of the perfectionist archetype. This person is highly organized and dependable. “They do what they say they’re going to do in the way they said they would do it when they said they would do it,” says Schafler. “They naturally, almost effortlessly, infuse structure into every setting they’re in.”
While these are good traits, there are disadvantages. For example, the classic perfectionist doesn’t always operate in the spirit of collaboration. “Whether it’s in a professional setting or a personal context, [interactions] can feel transactional at times,” says Schafler.
Classic perfectionists may also feel frustrated at times. While they enjoy planning and executing, that doesn’t mean it’s not work, says Schafler.