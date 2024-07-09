5 types of perfectionists

We all know someone who is a perfectionist. Everything must be just so, and they won’t stop until it is. That person may be you. Perfectionism, however, can be broader than that. In fact, you might be a perfectionist and not realize it .

“We have this false idea that perfectionists are people who want all things to be perfect at all times, and that’s an oversimplification,” says Katherine Morgan Schafler, psychotherapist, former on-site therapist at Google, and the author of The Perfectionist’s Guide to Losing Control: A Path to Peace and Power. “Perfectionists don’t care about being average in realms that they don’t value, but in realms that they do value, they want the ideal.”

Schafler says everyone has a little bit of a perfectionist in them. “Just like everyone has a little bit of an activist in them, a little bit of an artist in them, and a little bit of a romantic in them,” she says. “Perfectionism is an innate impulse. Those who identify with it, feel that impulse more often than not.”

These are the five areas in which you may be a perfectionist: