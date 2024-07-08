14 tools to help you make the most of your mornings

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Here are some of the support tools I relied on this morning to get work done.

9:00 a.m. Sunsama | Map out my day

Sunsama prompts me to prioritize projects and tasks and allocate time for them on my calendar. Sometimes I prefer doing this ritual on paper before I open my laptop to avoid getting distracted by email.

[Photo: bloks]

9:10 a.m. Bloks | Prep for meetings

Bloks provides a short background brief about the people I’m meeting with. It draws on LinkedIn to summarize their primary interests and links to my prior meeting notes. I also use Bloks to transcribe and summarize meetings.