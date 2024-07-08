Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

From Sunsama to Wakeout, these apps and features will help you seize the day.

14 tools to help you make the most of your mornings

[Source Photo: Gabi Guerino/Pexels]

BY Jeremy Caplan2 minute read

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.

Here are some of the support tools I relied on this morning to get work done.

9:00 a.m. Sunsama | Map out my day

Sunsama prompts me to prioritize projects and tasks and allocate time for them on my calendar. Sometimes I prefer doing this ritual on paper before I open my laptop to avoid getting distracted by email.

[Photo: bloks]

9:10 a.m. Bloks | Prep for meetings

Bloks provides a short background brief about the people I’m meeting with. It draws on LinkedIn to summarize their primary interests and links to my prior meeting notes. I also use Bloks to transcribe and summarize meetings.

9:20 a.m. Lazy | Create quick notes

Lazy lets me create notes quickly out of anything I’m working on. I tap a quick keyboard shortcut to save any email, article, video, or anything else into a note, with a link back to its source.

9:30 a.m. Raycast | Launch apps, add reminders, and more.

Raycast is a multipurpose app I use to do any of 100 little things quickly. I invoke it with a shortcut to add reminders or calendar items, start a timer, calculate something, or grab text from my clipboard—without leaving the work I’m doing.

[Photo: Camo]

9:40 a.m. Camo | Fix my camera setup for meetings

Camo improves the quality of my camera video for online meetings. It allows me to adjust the camera zoom, background and color balance for a more professional look. It can also replace a Webcam with a phone or other camera.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeremy Caplan is the director of teaching and learning at CUNY’s Newmark Graduate School of Journalism and the creator of the Wonder Tools newsletter. More

Explore Topics