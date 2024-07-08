14 tools to help you make the most of your mornings

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.
Here are some of the support tools I relied on this morning to get work done.
9:00 a.m. Sunsama | Map out my day
Sunsama prompts me to prioritize projects and tasks and allocate time for them on my calendar. Sometimes I prefer doing this ritual on paper before I open my laptop to avoid getting distracted by email.
9:10 a.m. Bloks | Prep for meetings
Bloks provides a short background brief about the people I’m meeting with. It draws on LinkedIn to summarize their primary interests and links to my prior meeting notes. I also use Bloks to transcribe and summarize meetings.
9:20 a.m. Lazy | Create quick notes
Lazy lets me create notes quickly out of anything I’m working on. I tap a quick keyboard shortcut to save any email, article, video, or anything else into a note, with a link back to its source.
9:30 a.m. Raycast | Launch apps, add reminders, and more.
Raycast is a multipurpose app I use to do any of 100 little things quickly. I invoke it with a shortcut to add reminders or calendar items, start a timer, calculate something, or grab text from my clipboard—without leaving the work I’m doing.
9:40 a.m. Camo | Fix my camera setup for meetings
Camo improves the quality of my camera video for online meetings. It allows me to adjust the camera zoom, background and color balance for a more professional look. It can also replace a Webcam with a phone or other camera.