Dreams crushed, talents confiscated: Afghan women struggle to work under Taliban restrictions

Frozan Ahmadzai is one of 200,000 Afghan women who have the Taliban’s permission to work. She should have graduated from university this year in pursuit of her dream of becoming a doctor, but the Taliban have barred women from higher education and excluded them from many jobs.
Now, instead of suturing, she sews in a basement in Kabul. Instead of administering medication, she makes pickles.
Half of Afghanistan’s population now finds itself locked out of the freedom to work at a time when the country’s economy is worse than ever.
Few jobs are still available to women. They include tailoring and making food, which the 33-year-old Ahmadzai now does along with women who once were teachers or aspired to be one.
Women’s participation in the workforce in Afghanistan, always limited by conservative cultural beliefs, was 14.8% in 2021, before the Taliban seized power and imposed harsh restrictions on women and girls. They include banning female education beyond sixth grade, barring women from public spaces like parks, and enforcing dress codes.
Women’s participation in the workforce was down to 4.8% in 2023, according to World Bank data.
Ahmadzai’s eyes flare when talking about the new reality for Afghan women. “We are only looking for a way to escape,” she said, referring to the work in the basement. It’s a step, at least, beyond being confined at home.