What’s open and closed on the 4th of July 2024? Banks, stock markets, USPS, stores, and more

July 4th is one of the most widely celebrated federal holidays, full of food and fireworks. And Independence Day 2024 is set to be one of the busiest. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), it will see a record number of Americans take to the roads to enjoy a long holiday weekend with friends and family.

But whether you’re headed away for the holiday or staying close to home, you may be wondering what businesses and services are open and closed on the Fourth of July. Banks? Post offices? Walmart? Here’s what you need to know. Are banks open on July 4th? Virtually all banks will be closed across the country on Independence Day. However, just because physical bank locations will be shut on July 4th, that doesn’t mean you can’t use banking services. Online banking services will continue to work as normal. Are ATMs open on July 4th? While banks may be closed, the ATMs located outside and in other areas will all work normally. So you can drive to your closed bank and still use its external ATM to get cash. However, note that ATMs might be busier than usual on major holidays, so it’s possible that some could run out of cash.

Is the post office open on July 4th? No. As Independence Day is a federal holiday, the United States Postal Service (USPS) will be closed. There will be no USPS delivery of regular mail on July 4th. Are FedEx and UPS open on July 4th? It depends. Some UPS and FedEx stores may be open, but most delivery services will not be available. UPS says there will be no pickup or delivery service on July 4.

FedEx’s holiday service schedule reveals that none of its most commonly used services, such as FedEx Ground and FedEx Express will be operating on July 4. However, its FedEx Custom Critical service will be open. Is the stock market open on July 4th? No. U.S. stock markets are closed on July 4th. This includes the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq. But overseas stock markets will be open as normal. Are schools open on July 4th? While most schools are already on summer break, many offer summer school classes. However, all public schools and most private schools will be closed on Independence Day.

Are restaurants open on July 4th? Most should be. Fast food chains including McDonalds, Burger King, and Taco Bell should be open but may be operating under reduced hours. The same goes for most restaurant chains. However, some smaller restaurants may closed so their employees can have the day off. Food establishments know that while many people may be at home and barbequing, plenty will be on the road or wanting to treat themselves to a nice meal out. Are retail stores open on July 4th? Like most federal holidays, the Fourth of July has become a busy shopping day in recent years. That’s why most big box retailers will be open, though they may operate under reduced hours. Big box retailers that will be open on July 4th include Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and many more.