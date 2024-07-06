Fast company logo
Here’s a guide to navigating FAFSA and managing your 529 plan to keep your finances (and family harmony) intact.

How to get your kids through college without going broke

[Photo: onebluelight/Getty Images; Monstera Production/Pexels]

BY Emily Guy Birken6 minute read

You may be vaguely aware that the cost of college keeps rising faster than inflation, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re ready for the sticker shock when your kids start applying for schools. Currently, the average cost of a year of undergraduate education is $38,270 per student per year, which includes the cost of books, supplies, and living expenses.

Unfortunately, college tuition costs go up every year by about 4.1%. That means a student starting their education with a price tag north of $38,000 in 2024 is likely to be paying nearly $45,000 for their final year of schooling in 2028.

But just because college costs are unreasonable doesn’t mean your kids’ only option is to live off-grid in a yurt. There is plenty that you and your nearly adult children can do to protect your finances and afford an education. Here’s what you need to know.

Understanding the FAFSA Student Aid Index

Completing the Federal Application for Free Student Aid (FAFSA) may feel dauting, but it’s an important part of paying for college. The responses you and your student provide on the FAFSA will help determine how much federal aid your student qualifies for, as well as what financial aid the school will offer your child.

From the 2024-2025 school year onward, your student’s federal need-based aid eligibility is determined by the following equation:

Cost of attendance (COA) – Student Aid Index (SAI) = Financial Need

For instance, if your COA is $25,000 and your SAI is 5000, then your financial need is $20,000. That means you will not be eligible for more than $20,000 in need-based financial aid.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The daughter of a financial planner, Emily Guy Birken never stood a chance: Try as she might to avoid her destiny (undergraduate degree in English with a focus on creative writing at Kenyon, MEd from The Ohio State University, teaching, motherhood), her innate fascination with money turned her into one of the most compelling and relatable writers on personal finance.. Based in Milwaukee and a regular guest on Wisconsin Public Radio, she has written for The Washington Post, USA Today, and many other publications and websites.  In her "What to Expect When You're Investing" series for Fast Company, she has offered tips on getting your kids through college without going broke as well as advice on what to do if you run out of money in retirement.  Whether explicating the hidden money lessons in the movie Groundhog Day or explaining why "spaving" is probably not a wise financial strategy for most of us, Emily offers data-driven insights with heaping portions of common sense and humor. More

