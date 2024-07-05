Fast company logo
Amid a wave of restrictions on gender-affirming care, the average driving distance for families seeking such care has doubled, according to a new report.

Map: Getting healthcare for transgender youth is harder in much of the country

[Photo: Getty Images; Tara Winstead/Pexels]

BY Shalene Gupta1 minute read

At the moment, at least 25 states have banned trans healthcare for minors.

Families in these places are forced to cross state borders in order to get care. The Campaign for Southern Equality, a nonprofit devoted to building a more equal South for the LGBTQ+ community, released a new report breaking out the logistical hurdles that families face while seeking trans healthcare for their children.

The group has also created an interactive map that lays out which states have bans, what these bans are, and when they were passed.

The report also includes maps that shows exactly how bans on trans healthcare have impacted driving distance. Prior to the bans, the average drive for a family in the South was four hours. It has now doubled.

Campaign for Southern Equality also estimates how much it costs to seek care, from transportation and lodging to childcare and time off. (For example, the average flight is about $276 per person, and a double room in a hotel is $167 a night.) Finally, the report has a list of organizations that families can contact if they need additional resources such as travel grants and guides for getting help in each state.

You can find the full report here.

Shalene Gupta

