Map: Getting healthcare for transgender youth is harder in much of the country

At the moment, at least 25 states have banned trans healthcare for minors.

Families in these places are forced to cross state borders in order to get care. The Campaign for Southern Equality, a nonprofit devoted to building a more equal South for the LGBTQ+ community, released a new report breaking out the logistical hurdles that families face while seeking trans healthcare for their children.

The group has also created an interactive map that lays out which states have bans, what these bans are, and when they were passed.

The report also includes maps that shows exactly how bans on trans healthcare have impacted driving distance. Prior to the bans, the average drive for a family in the South was four hours. It has now doubled.