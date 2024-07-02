Starbucks just sued this weed business for copying its logo

On the outside of its repurposed food truck, the NYC-based mobile marijuana retailer Starbuds Flowers features a logo that’s hard to miss. The familiar graphic shows a woman with a pointy crown and long wavy hair descending over her chest, surrounded by a green ring that contains the business name. In her right hand, the woman is puffing on what appears to be a lit blunt, while marijuana leaves frame the whole composition. The logo is clearly a parody of Starbucks’ Siren mascot —but the coffee giant isn’t laughing.

On June 28, Starbucks filed a copyright and trademark infringement lawsuit against Starbuds in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The legal action, which was first reported by Bloomberg Law, specifically calls out Starbuds’ operator, Brandpat, for “deliberately copying the intellectual property Starbucks has developed,” an issue that Starbucks claims was brought to Starbuds’ attention several times prior to the suit. According to the legal documentation, Starbuds displayed the smoking siren logo on its food truck, website, and products.

The Starbuds logo bears the most striking similarity to an older iteration of the Starbucks logo, which included a black and white siren graphic encased by a green circle with the words “Starbucks Coffee” and two small star details. This logo was first used on Starbucks products in 1987 and became more widely recognizable in the early ‘90s. In its filing with the U.S. District Court, Starbucks lays out all of the similarities between its intellectual property and Starbuds’ logo in an annotated side-by-side graphic. Some of the details they note include “the double-ringed green circle,” “use of all capital letters in the same white color against a green background,” and “similar proportions and composition.”

Starbucks isn’t letting the brand name “Starbuds Flowers” fly, either. The lawsuit drills down into the small business’ wordmark, pointing out that, “The word STARBUDS sounds very similar to STARBUCKS, as they are both two-syllable marks starting with “STAR.” In place of the term “BUCKS,” [Starbuds] has substituted the phonetically similar term “BUDS,” which differs only by two internal letters, shares a similar pronunciation, and is likely to sound very similar when spoken.” Touché.