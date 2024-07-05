Notion’s CTO explains what’s next for the productivity behemoth

Fuzzy Khosrowshahi is Notion’s new chief technology officer, helping the once-tiny startup scale its engineering team now that it’s a $10 billion behemoth . He joined in December after three years at Slack and 15 at Google, where he helped launch Google Sheets. With the launch of Notion Calendar, Sites, and AI connectors, Notion’s engineering team has been quickly piling up new features both for creators and enterprise customers.

Khosrowshahi spoke with Fast Company about how Notion differs from Slack, Google, and other places he’s worked, what might be next for Notion, and the tools he uses himself. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

What’s the hardest part of leading an engineering team at a company like Notion?

I’m playing whack-a-mole the whole time, I start on Monday with problems brought to me. Tuesday, I start resolving them. Wednesday, I’m close to finished resolving them. Thursday and Friday are wonderful because everything’s resolved. Then I start again on Monday. I want happy users and a happy team. But I’ll settle for happy users, unhappy team, because then I can work to make the team happy.