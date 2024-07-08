Extreme heat is raising concerns about the durability of our tech infrastructure

The summer of 2024 started less than a month ago, but it’s already off to a scorching start. Phoenix has already topped 112 degrees and the year’s first Heat Dome arrived weeks ago.

Beyond the well-founded meteorological fears of heat-related deaths, a new worry is starting to rise as temperatures continue to climb across the country: How will the country’s tech infrastructure hold up under the strain of increasingly hot weather? Experts warn it might not fare as well as we’d hope.

“Heatwaves pose significant risks to tech infrastructure, particularly data centers and critical IT systems,” says Spencer Kimball, cofounder and CEO of Cockroach Labs.

Data centers are naturally hot places that require a lot of air-conditioning. The summer heat makes it even harder to keep those temperatures under control. And for businesses that rely on those centers to be up and running 24/7, any downtime can be costly and damaging to their reputation.