Data centers require a lot of air-conditioning. The summer heat makes it even harder to keep those temperatures under control.

Extreme heat is raising concerns about the durability of our tech infrastructure

[Source Illustrations: Pixabay]

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

The summer of 2024 started less than a month ago, but it’s already off to a scorching start. Phoenix has already topped 112 degrees and the year’s first Heat Dome arrived weeks ago.  

Beyond the well-founded meteorological fears of heat-related deaths, a new worry is starting to rise as temperatures continue to climb across the country: How will the country’s tech infrastructure hold up under the strain of increasingly hot weather? Experts warn it might not fare as well as we’d hope.

“Heatwaves pose significant risks to tech infrastructure, particularly data centers and critical IT systems,” says Spencer Kimball, cofounder and CEO of Cockroach Labs. 

Data centers are naturally hot places that require a lot of air-conditioning. The summer heat makes it even harder to keep those temperatures under control. And for businesses that rely on those centers to be up and running 24/7, any downtime can be costly and damaging to their reputation. 

Data Centers tend to be spread out, but the heat waves have hardly been confined to a single area. In the Bay Area, temperatures touched 100 degrees in June. Not long ago, summer highs in that region rarely topped 85 degrees. Virginia, where Amazon launched a data center in 2006, faced extreme heat risks in June, with heat indexes of 105. And Ohio, home to another Amazon data center, soared to the high 90s a few weeks ago. 

Heat is a somewhat subjective thing, though. A hot day in Boston, for example, might seem almost cool to someone in Las Vegas. That makes the risk to infrastructure as much a regional one as it is environmental. Companies that concentrate their databases in a single area face a higher risk.

There’s precedent for concern. In 2022, when the UK was being hammered with a heat wave, Google and Oracle both suffered outages when their data centers saw failures in their respective cooling systems. Google was impacted for a few hours and was forced to power down some of its cloud servers to prevent damage to the equipment. Oracle was wiped out for nearly a day.

