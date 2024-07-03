As AI learns from Stack Overflow, Reddit, and more platforms, companies are adapting while users protest

Not everyone is OK with that — especially as the same online forums where they’ve spent years contributing are increasingly flooded with AI-generated commentary mimicking what real humans might say.

Some longtime users have tried to delete their past contributions or rewrite them into gibberish, but the protests haven’t had much effect. A handful of governments — including Brazil’s privacy regulator on Tuesday — have also tried to step in.

“A more significant portion of the population just kind of feels helpless,” said Reddit volunteer moderator Sarah Gilbert, who also studies online communities at Cornell University. “There’s nowhere to go except just completely going offline or not contributing in ways that bring value to them and value to others.”