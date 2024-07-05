The EV revolution is stalling out. Blame prices and infrastructure

BY Chris Stokel-Walker3 minute read

When it comes to cars, the science is clear: We are going to have to start swapping out our gas-guzzling automobiles for their electric counterparts. Yet those cleaner alternatives are more expensive, less reliable, and still cause stressful range anxiety.

Layer on top a bubbling geopolitical trade war—as the U.S. and European Union introduce import tariffs on Chinese-made vehicles—and you begin to see strong headwinds against making the leap to buy an already more-expensive car than its fuel-chugging equivalent. That said, a recent University of Michigan study suggests there is in fact rough price parity between the two on a macro level: EVs are a better bargain in some areas, while gas cars are cheaper in others. “EVs often get a rough ride, and sometimes with good reason, such as the issue of levies on Chinese-imported cars and the regular unavailability of chargers,” says Aidan Rushby, CEO and founder of Carmoola, a vehicle finance and insurance company. “Additionally, the industry faces broader issues such as supply chain disruptions and varying global regulations that could impact EV availability and pricing.” While parts shortages have hit all vehicles, including gas cars, it’s the computer chips and batteries that power EVs that are in acute short supply. Revving up to go? Infrastructure concerns aren’t limited to the U.S. While the EU’s Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation will improve EV infrastructure (including a better ratio of chargers to vehicles in operation in the years to come), there are still problems with easy access to infrastructure, says Matthias Schmidt, an independent automotive expert based in Germany. Europe will still face high costs when it comes to EV charging, for example.

