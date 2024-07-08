‘There’s more risk involved with going to college’: How companies are attracting Gen Z to trades jobs

Ted Glaser hadn’t intended to start a lawn care company. For him, mowing lawns was a way to pay for college and have some spending money. “At one point, I realized I was making more than my teachers,” he says. It occurred to him he’d been “building something that could provide me a level of freedom with time and money that none of my friends or teachers had.”

By 25 years old, Glaser had become the owner of Summit Lawns, a Lincoln, Nebraska-based lawncare company that today works across thousands of properties in the city. Now 33 and looking to hire Gen Z workers, Glaser’s learned that many members of that generation have a desire to pursue trades like he did—and many are skipping a four-year college education to do so.

“There are one million college graduates each year flooding the market, and that’s completely diluted the value of the college degree,” Glaser says. “The law of supply and demand indicates that there’s now a shortage and high demand for trade skills, and businesses are paying a lot of money to get those skills into their workforce.”

Glaser isn’t alone in targeting Gen Z talent as the owner of a trade-based company, and his young employees aren’t the only ones angling toward trades instead of more white collar career paths. Some colleges now cost nearly $100,000 per year, making it easier than ever to second-guess whether it’s the right financial choice to attend—and Gen Z has taken note.