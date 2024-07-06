How Ford Motor Company is reshaping Detroit into the next great tech hub

For decades, the once-elegant Michigan Central train station loomed, abandoned and decaying, over Detroit’s oldest neighborhood. The Beaux Arts beauty opened in 1913 at the height of Detroit economic and industrial power.

But public transportation was never big in the Motor City, and Detroit’s economic woes meant increasingly lighter traffic through the palatial station. The last train departed Michigan Central in 1988. As the building was left to molder, it became an international signifier of Detroit blight, the romanticized icon of the city’s former but faded glory.

All that changed on June 6, 2024, when the new Michigan Central opened to the public with a massive, star-studded concert that drew tens of thousands of jubilant Detroiters to the newly refurbished building. After more than 40 years of neglect, Michigan Central is now the 30-acre site of Ford Motor Company’s ambitious new mobility campus. With buy-in from large companies like Google and new models for talent growth like venture platform Newlab, the new campus might just be Detroit’s chance to rewrite the playbook for how Midwestern cities can attract top tech talent.

The city’s new “microeconomy,” centered around the Michigan Central campus, isn’t looking to be the next Silicon Valley. Instead, business and civic leaders are banking on Detroit’s long history as a hub of innovation to build a new kind of industry that has the potential to dramatically alter the neighborhood’s—and greater Detroit’s—outlook.