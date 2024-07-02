$504 million will be granted to tech hubs nationwide, thanks to the Biden administration

The Biden administration said Tuesday that it was providing $504 million in implementation grants for a dozen technology hubs in Ohio, Montana, Nevada and Florida, among other locations.

The money would support the development of quantum computing, biomanufacturing, lithium batteries, computer chips, personal medicine and other technologies.

The Democratic administration is trying to encourage more technological innovation across the country, instead of allowing it be concentrated in a few metro areas such as San Francisco, Seattle, Boston and New York City.

“The reality is there are smart people, great entrepreneurs, and leading-edge research institutions all across the country,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a call previewing the announcement. “We’re leaving so much potential on the table if we don’t give them the resources to compete and win in the tech sectors that will define the 21st century global economy.”