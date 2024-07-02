Multiple pet food recalls this week spark fears of bacterial infections: Avoid these products for dogs, cats, and hedgehogs

BY Michael Grothaus3 minute read

Two separate pet food recalls have been posted this week by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over fears of bacterial contamination that could cause illness in the animals, and in some cases, potentially death.

The first recall involves pet food for dogs and cats; the second recall involves pet food for hedgehogs. Here’s what you need to know: Dog and cat food recall Viva Raw LLC of Hillsborough, North Carolina, is voluntarily recalling various lots of some of its cat and dog food products due to fears that the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. According to the recall notice posted on the FDA website, the recall covers the following products, all of which have Lot #21244:

Viva Turkey for Dogs Ground

Viva Turkey for Dogs Chunked

Viva Turkey for Cats

Viva Pure Turkey

Viva Beef &Turkey for Puppies The products were distributed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The products have no expiration date. What is Listeria monocytogenes? Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause a serious infection known as Listeriosis in humans. Symptoms of Listeriosis in humans include vomiting, fever, and diarrhea, among others, according to the FDA. But Listeriosis can also result in meningitis and other deadly illnesses. Pregnant women, the young, old, and frail are more at risk of serious complications. In pets, Listeria monocytogenes can cause a number of troubling symptoms including diarrhea, anorexia, and fever. The animals could also experience depression, miscarriage, and even death from an infection resulting from Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

If pets consume the contaminated pet food, they can become ill. However, humans may also become ill after handling the pet food. What’s more, pets can also act as carriers through their saliva and feces, infecting other people and animals that come into contact with their substances. What do I do if I have the recalled dog and cat food? The FDA notice says you should not feed the products to any pets. It also recommends that you do not touch the products with your bare hands. Use gloves or paper towels to dispose of the products in a sealed bag and then sanitize all surfaces that have come into contact with it. Those with the recalled products can contact Viva Raw at info@vivarawpets.com for a refund. You can find out full details about the dog and cat food recall here.

Hedgehog food recall Vitakraft Sun Seed Inc. of Weston, Ohio, has opted to voluntarily recall select lots of various hedgehog food due to fears they may be contaminated with Salmonella. According to the notice posted on the FDA website, the recall includes various lots of Sun Seed Vita Prima Hedgehog Food and Vitakraft Vita Smart Hedgehog Food. You can find the notice with the recalled products listed here. The recalled products were distributed in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.