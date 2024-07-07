Country stars Eric Church and Morgan Wallen have big plans for ‘Field & Stream’—and they go well beyond a magazine

Many legacy periodicals that have survived the internet are husks of their former selves. New owners come in, slash costs, and squeeze what revenue they can out of the title’s dwindling prestige, which often means canceling the print edition altogether. Some of these salvage operations make a historic media brand profitable; very few make it great again.

Are the new owners of 128-year-old Field & Stream any different? They might be, and not just because they wear trucker hats.

Morgan Wallen (left) and Eric Church [Photo: Field & Stream]

Country musicians Morgan Wallen and Eric Church have stepped forward as the famous faces of an investment group that acquired the hallowed sporting journal last year. They’ve positioned the purchase as an act of cultural preservation—Church considers the magazine part of the “fabric of America”—but they’re also hoping to profit from the multigenerational authority of a beloved brand and the outdoor-recreation boom. Notably, their strategy takes advantage of the power of their celebrity, and treats media as just one part of a multifaceted business model.

When Field & Stream’s previous owner, digital media group Recurrent Ventures, parent company of the Outdoor Life and Popular Science websites, folded the print edition four years ago, it ended more than a century of continuous publication. One of Church and Wallen’s first moves has been to restart the presses. Their first issue hit newsstands in June, with stories about bluegills (“America’s Gamefish”) and South Dakota’s prairie wetlands, and an illustrated cover featuring a leaping trout.