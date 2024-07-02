A24’s recent cash infusion is just the latest flash of its Wall Street DNA

More than any other contemporary film studio, A24 has cultivated a recognizable vibe , one that is synonymous with artistic integrity. They put out edgy movies from auteur filmmakers , winning critical and commercial acclaim while operating under relatively low budgets. Which is why last week’s news that A24 took $75 million last week from Thrive Capital , a heavy investor in OpenAI, struck some obsessive fans as betrayal. Their auteur darling was not, it seems, above collaborating with the enemy of creativity.

Except A24 was never really above corporate chess. Whether or not they end up using OpenAI’s text-to-video model Sora one day to helm a film, it’s not a total shock that A24 partnered with one of the company’s investors. It may be more romantic to think of A24 as a farm-to-table conduit of pure originality and impeccable aesthetics, but the reality is that fiscal shrewdness is baked into the brand’s DNA. The company’s Wall Street roots have always been evident in A24’s output—just beyond the frame.

The A24 founders—David Katz, previously led the film finance department at global investment firm Guggenheim Partners, as well as David Fenkel and John Hodges, who come from film production companies Oscilloscope and Big Beach Films, respectively—don’t give interviews very often. They prefer instead to let the story of A24 speak for itself. The studio shot out of a cannon in 2013, when its third film, Spring Breakers, became a neon-drenched cultural moment. The studio took home a Best Picture trophy for Moonlight four years later, and then swept the Oscars with Everything Everywhere All at Once in 2023, a decade into its existence. Along the way, A24 also minted a stable of filmmakers who are like the Avengers of acquired taste: the Safdie brothers (Uncut Gems), Ari Aster (Midsommar) and Jane Schoenbrun (I Saw the TV Glow), among others.

Last week’s capital infusion, in which Thrive valued the studio at $3.5 billion, is just the latest sign that A24’s executives have their eyes on a more commercial future. Beyond the company’s previous Wall Street investment—taking in $225 million in equity from a group of investors in early 2022—the studio has made overtures toward new audiences. Last fall, A24 reportedly went after the rights to the Halloween franchise (though it lost out to Miramax), and a deal to partner up with the NFL for a series of films (which went instead to Skydance.)