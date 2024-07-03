BY Neri Karra Sillaman6 minute read

“I don’t know.”

“I don’t have the answers.” These aren’t the phrases we typically expect from business leaders. It’s a shame because we need leaders who possess the curiosity and humility to admit their gaps in knowledge and begin the journey of inquiry. In fact, the key to successful leadership is asking the right questions. Here’s why many leaders don’t ask the right questions, and how they can learn to going forward.

Why is it important to ask questions? Over the past 20 years, while building a business with my family and working as a professor, researcher, and consultant, I’ve observed a common expectation: Leaders are supposed to provide all the answers and never ask any questions. Researchers often underscore the need for leaders to have a clear road map for how their team should proceed. Many leaders feel pressured to display unwavering confidence and expertise. Yet I have found that this mindset can hinder a company’s progress and stifle growth, trust, creativity, and innovation among the team. Take, for example, a fashion goods manufacturer I consulted for last year. It was grappling with stagnant sales in its main markets, and the initial strategy was to enter new markets in order to boost profits. However, the company’s leaders were looking at their challenge too narrowly. My role was to expand their viewpoint, not only toward market expansion but also to understand the root causes of their stagnation. This altered approach led to executives going on a listening tour to engage with stakeholders across the company, from the design team to the frontline sales staff. The tour unveiled surprising insights about the company’s market position and customer expectations.

The concept of CEOs and leaders embarking on listening tours is often talked about, but what does it truly entail? For such tours to bear fruit, leaders must embrace a certain mindset: an authentic openness to listening, being accessible, setting aside biases, and welcoming new ideas. The right attitude is the first step; asking the right questions is the next. What questions should leaders ask? Chip Bergh, the former CEO of Levi’s, exemplified this when he took the helm of that company. In an interview he noted that he was the first to say “I have a lot to learn.” He admitted that he didn’t know anything about fashion, and that he didn’t have the answers. Instead, he posed six questions to the top 60 people at Levi’s: 1. What are the top three things you think are most important?

2. What are the top three things we need to stop doing? 3. What are the biggest untapped opportunities for our company? 4. What’s the one thing you are afraid I might do?

5. What’s the one thing you wish I would do? 6. Do you have any other suggestions for me? Bergh discovered that he didn’t need 60 interviews to see a pattern. By the 30th response, things were already crystal clear. This approach not only rejuvenated the Levi’s brand and boosted its profits but also unified the strategy across all departments. Everyone knew where the company was headed and the role they played in getting there. The key? Asking the right questions with curiosity and humility, inviting everyone’s input.

The benefits of asking questions Asking questions, encouraging participation, and genuinely listening demonstrate that you value others’ opinions, which in turn builds trust and signals your ambition to grow. This approach leads to several benefits. Untapped insights When leaders engage their teams with open-ended questions, a wealth of previously unrecognized insights and perspectives can be illuminated. This method mirrors the principles outlined in Sheena Iyengar’s book Think Bigger, which emphasizes the crucial role of asking the right questions in problem-solving. For instance, 3M is renowned for its “15% culture,” which allows employees to spend 15% of their time exploring projects of their own choosing outside of their formal responsibilities. This approach has led to some of the company’s most innovative products, including its ubiquitous Post-it notes. By fostering an environment in which questions and curiosity drive exploration, 3M continually uncovers new ideas and solutions, addressing challenges from angles previously unconsidered.

Invites collaboration Openly asking questions and seeking input should extend beyond the internal team to encompass the entire ecosystem surrounding the brand, including customers, partners, and the broader community. Lego exemplifies this through its Lego Ideas platform, where fans submit their own designs for new sets of blocks. The community votes on these ideas, and selected designs are turned into commercial products, with the original creator receiving credit and royalties. This model not only harnesses the collective creativity of Lego’s fan base but also strengthens the bond between the brand and its customers, fostering a deep sense of collaboration and cocreation. Allows space for innovation and creativity Creating an environment in which individuals feel comfortable proposing new ideas requires signaling that openness and “safe failure” are valued.

For instance, Google’s “20% time” policy encourages engineers to dedicate a fifth of their working hours to pursue projects they’re passionate about, even if these projects don’t align with their primary job responsibilities. The policy underscores the importance of innovation and creativity, leading to the development of key products like Gmail and AdSense. By establishing psychological safety, as discussed by Harvard Business School professor Amy Edmondson, Google demonstrates that it values employee contributions, fostering a culture where innovation can thrive. Builds trust Trust is the foundational element that ties all of these approaches together. When employees feel that their ideas are valued—that there’s room to explore and even fail—trust within the organization grows. This trust extends beyond internal dynamics to influence how customers perceive and interact with the brand. For instance, Patagonia’s commitment to environmental sustainability and transparency in its supply chain practices invites customers to not only invest in the company’s products but also to participate in its environmental initiatives. By being open about the company’s challenges and continuous efforts to improve, Patagonia has built a strong, trust-based relationship with its audience, reinforcing its status as a leader in corporate responsibility.

How to implement responses into your leadership In each of these examples, the companies have recognized the power of asking the right questions, fostering collaboration, and creating an environment where innovation is not just encouraged but expected. These practices build trust, not only within the teams but also with their customers and the wider community, illustrating the profound impact of a culture rooted in curiosity, openness, and collaboration. The art of asking the right questions, coupled with an authentic openness to collaboration, innovation, and trust-building, forms the cornerstone of successful leadership in today’s fast-paced and complex business environment. Cultivating a culture that embraces curiosity, values diverse insights, and encourages safe experimentation can lead to groundbreaking innovations, stronger community ties, and a resilient, trustworthy brand image. Leaders who adopt this inclusive approach not only unlock the full potential of their teams but also drive their organizations toward sustainable growth and lasting impact. By fostering an environment where every voice can contribute to shaping the future, these leaders ensure that their companies remain adaptable, forward-thinking, and aligned with the evolving needs and values of their customers and the wider world.