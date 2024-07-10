Biden’s progress on the environment could be undone by these 5 lawsuits (and they’re just the beginning)

President Joe Biden’s administration has made a number of meaningful moves on climate change, and not just through the landmark Inflation Reduction Act. It has also enacted a slew of environmental regulations, covering everything from pollutants to tailpipe emissions to oil wells. But many of the new regulations are already being challenged in court by the same industries that they target.

Companies and industry groups have long turned to the courts in attempts to reverse environmental regulations. Their arguments generally boil down to the same concern—money—and are reinforced by the long-held perception that environmental regulation is harmful to business and economic interests.

“American polluting industries have had a long history of challenging environmental regulations that apply to them,” says Christophe Courchesne, director of the Environmental Advocacy Clinic at Vermont Law School. “They very commonly take their objections to court at the first available opportunity, so in a sense, [these recent suits are] part of a long tradition of litigation over environmental protections.”

The main driver behind the recent wave of lawsuits, Courchesne says, is that the current federal judiciary is largely skeptical of administrative power, including that of the environmental agencies under the Biden administration. In lawsuits over environmental regulations, that means many federal judges are more receptive to industries’ financial concerns and less supportive of the public health interests that drove the regulations to be created in the first place, according to Courchesne.