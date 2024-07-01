Apple declares the iPhone X and original AirPods ‘vintage’—and they’re on the road to ‘obsolete’

One of the most iconic iPhone models is entering a new phase of life as Apple takes another step toward sunsetting it forever.

The company has reclassified the iPhone X, along with the original AirPods and HomePod, as “vintage” technology. That’s essentially a warning for owners that it’s time to upgrade if they haven’t already—and it’s the last classification before the technology is dubbed “obsolete.”

Products are typically considered vintage after Apple has stopped distributing them for sale between five and seven years ago. Once a product receives this classification, don’t expect to receive software updates; also, Apple does not guarantee its ability to repair the device. (Third-party repair facilities may still be able to obtain parts, but that, too, is not guaranteed.) Exceptions are made to the no-updates rule if Apple discovers a major security flaw.

Once a product becomes obsolete, seven years after Apple has last distributed it for sale, the company will not repair it or offer any services for it.