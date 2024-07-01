Apple declares the iPhone X and original AirPods ‘vintage’—and they’re on the road to ‘obsolete’

One of the most iconic iPhone models is entering a new phase of life as Apple takes another step toward sunsetting it forever.
The company has reclassified the iPhone X, along with the original AirPods and HomePod, as “vintage” technology. That’s essentially a warning for owners that it’s time to upgrade if they haven’t already—and it’s the last classification before the technology is dubbed “obsolete.”
Products are typically considered vintage after Apple has stopped distributing them for sale between five and seven years ago. Once a product receives this classification, don’t expect to receive software updates; also, Apple does not guarantee its ability to repair the device. (Third-party repair facilities may still be able to obtain parts, but that, too, is not guaranteed.) Exceptions are made to the no-updates rule if Apple discovers a major security flaw.
Once a product becomes obsolete, seven years after Apple has last distributed it for sale, the company will not repair it or offer any services for it.
Released in November 2017, the iPhone X was a big jump for the product line. It was the first iPhone without a home button. It introduced Animojis. And it was the first to support wireless charging. The phone’s design has also influenced all subsequent iPhones.
The HomePod was introduced in 2017, as well, and was the company’s first competitor to products like the Sonos home speaker. Priced at $350 at its debut, it delivered high-quality audio and incorporated the Apple ecosystem, with features like Siri and the ability to manage smart home devices.
AirPods made their debut in 2016 and have become a favorite among many iPhone users.