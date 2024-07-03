60,000 fireworks will light up the sky over NYC. Here’s how the year’s biggest fireworks show was made

BY Zachary Petit5 minute read

The problem with staging the biggest Fourth of July fireworks show in the country? You’re essentially in a perpetual small arms race with yourself. At the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show in New York City, the metropolitan canvas is the same every year. You’re working with old tech, given that fireworks were developed in China around AD 800. You only have so much space on your barges. And, well, you’re somehow expected to outdo yourself again and again and again.

“Our goal has been to entertain our audiences and give them a spectacle that’s unmatched—and really unable to be seen elsewhere,” says Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of Macy’s Studios. And that’s not mere hyperbole. Because Macy’s has a few tricks up its sleeve this year—or rather, 60,000 of them. This year’s show will feature 60,000 fireworks, a series of innovative explosives boasting 30 colors, as well as a secret weapon: an all-new shell crafted exclusively for this year’s live and televised event. Show Designer Gary Souza attends the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks pier preview on June 29, 2023, in New York City. [Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.] Building a Better Boom When the show pops off on the Hudson, it’ll be set to a 25-minute musical score produced and arranged by Grammy winner Jason Howland. Macy’s begins working on the score about a year out; and when its architecture is in place, the brand brings in Gary Souza and his family business, Pyro Spectaculars by Souza, which has designed the show for four decades.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Back in the ’80s, Pyro Spectaculars took on the gig, boasting the latest tech advance of the time: the electronic ignition system that allows fireworks to be closely synchronized to a soundtrack. In the old days, Souza would storyboard shows with “multiple colored crayons and Sharpies,” a process that eventually grew to include rubber firework stamps and, eventually, Photoshop. This year, for the first time, he designed the show entirely within Finale 3D, a firework software that allows him to more precisely edit and time everything to that foundational soundtrack. That includes event cohost Mickey Guyton’s song, “All American”—a climactic moment in the show when Souza and co. will deploy the “All American Shell,” an innovative new firework crafted just for the event. When it detonates from five barges across a mile-long display over the Hudson, it’ll explode in a cascading burst of silver and white, and feature a kaleidoscopic center that oscillates between red and blue. “The timing of how that all presents and reveals is really the magic,” Souza says.

Workers preparing fireworks for the Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks show on June 29, 2023 in New York City. [Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.] A Vintner’s Approach to Pyrotechnics So, how do you get your hands on a firework that literally no one else has? When it comes to sourcing shells—which can weigh up to 30 pounds—Souza says the custom craft is a bit like wine. Fireworks come from different regions and manufacturers. His reds come from one locale. His preferred crackling effects come from another. With the company being in the industry for more than 100 years, they know what they want and where to get it (and to that end, Souza says that Spain, Italy, and Portugal are big influences this year). For the new All American shell, Pyro Spectaculars worked with a manufacturer to outline the overall concept, and then iterated until they found the final form. Production-wise, the last thing you see in the night sky is the first that happens during manufacturing. The innermost core of a firework is tumbled and rolled in a mix of powders for a particular effect and color (as Fast Company has covered, strontium produces a red effect; sodium produces yellow; barium produces green, and so on). The thickness of the mix impacts how long the effect will be visible in the sky. The firework is then built out layer by layer, with the final one being the first that will be visible during a show.

advertisement

Despite being such an old art form, Souza says it’s still an innovative craft—and that innovation will be on display on the Hudson Thursday night, with up to 30% of the output being completely new to the event. (Still, don’t expect any duds: They’ve all been tested in the Mojave Desert in advance of the show.) “People love big numbers,” Souza says of the 60,000 firework stat. “They like that. But I think what you’ll notice in the Macy’s show is that the quality of the fireworks is so unique. They last longer in the sky, they have more of a symmetry and a balance. They’re not irregular. These are really a high-quality level.” In particular, Souza cites the rotating colors in the All American shell and others as a state-of-the-art highlight. He says that up to eight effects can now occur within a single shell, some lasting up to 12 seconds—including 3D effects like spheres or interlocking rings that change colors simultaneously.