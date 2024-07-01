Meta’s making a change to the way it labels AI on its apps. Here’s why

Meta is making a change to how it labels AI content. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram announced in an updated blog post that it’s changing its labeling from “Made with AI” to “AI info,” noting that its AI-detection tools sometimes flagged images that were edited with AI but not made with it exclusively.

“We want people to know when they see posts that have been made with AI,” Meta wrote. “While we work with companies across the industry to improve the process so our labeling approach better matches our intent, we’re updating the ‘Made with AI’ label to ‘AI info’ across our apps, which people can click for more information.”

[Photo: Meta]

Though the new label acknowledges the messy moment artists and creators find themselves in, “AI info” is a confusing term that doesn’t really tell users much of anything. Does it mean something was created wholesale with AI? What about if a photographer edited an image with Adobe Firefly tools? The use of “AI info” might flag that the image involved some kind of AI, but it still lacks the context and specificity that would make the label truly useful.

Meta says the new label better matches its intentions, which is to convey that there are nuances to how AI is used. “Like others across the industry, we’ve found that our labels based on these indicators weren’t always aligned with people’s expectations and didn’t always provide enough context,” Meta wrote. “For example, some content that included minor modifications using AI, such as retouching tools, included industry standard indicators that were then labeled ‘Made with AI.’”