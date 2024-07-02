Can our government avoid a ‘Don’t Look Up’ scenario?

NASA recently held its annual exercise to game out next steps if an asteroid or other astronomical body is on a threatening course with Earth—a mission seen as the agency’s top priority by 60% of Americans.

The participants, including space researchers and emergency management experts, contemplated what would happen if officials detected an asteroid that would impact the U.S. within 14 years. They found it would be difficult to marshall the resources to understand and address the threat, while also struggling to communicate with political leadership and the public. (You’ve seen Don’t Look Up, right?)

Start with the data

Lindley Johnson, NASA’s outgoing Planetary Defense officer, said that “our largest gap is, we don’t know the whole population of [Non-Earth Objects] out there.” Researchers have been pushing the agency to launch an infrared space telescope to fill that gap for years, and NEOSurveyor is expected to finally launch in 2027.

Once NASA knows where the threats are, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission in 2022 proved that, for at least some asteroids, it’s possible to divert their orbits with an impactor.