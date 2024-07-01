‘With fear for our democracy, I dissent’: Read Sotomayor’s grim response to the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling

Richard Nixon once said that “when the president does it, that means it’s not illegal.” Now the U.S. Supreme Court has more or less affirmed that stance.

The high court ruled on Monday that presidents—in this case, specifically, Donald Trump—can’t be prosecuted for official actions that are taken while they’re in office, but that they can be for private acts. The majority opinion in the 6-3 ruling was written by Chief Justice John Roberts; it threw out a lower court’s decision, which rejected Trump’s claim that he was immune from criminal charges stemming from his attempt to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

What the Supreme Court’s ruling means

Effectively, the ruling could mean that a U.S. president can engage in criminal activity without legal repercussions, so long as they were acting in an official capacity. There are still some details to be worked out as to what the difference is between an official and private act—that will be determined by the lower courts.

“We conclude that under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of Presidential power requires that a former President have some immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts during his tenure in office,” Roberts wrote. “At least with respect to the President’s exercise of his core constitutional powers, this immunity must be absolute. As for his remaining official actions, he is also entitled to immunity. At the current stage of proceedings in this case, however, we need not and do not decide whether that immunity must be absolute, or instead whether a presumptive immunity is sufficient.”