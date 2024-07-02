Report: These 15 housing markets have the highest risk for a home price correction

BY Lance Lambert2 minute read

The housing market has moved from the stronger spring season, where there’s usually the most upward pressure on home prices, into the softer seasonal period. Historically, regional housing markets in correction mode often remain flat during the stronger spring season, only to see price declines during the softer period later in the year. Last week, Parcl Labs published a list of the 15 housing markets at the highest risk of home price correction that we should watch during the fall and winter months. While there’s no guarantee that these regional markets will experience a material home price correction, they are showing signs of softening, according to Parcl’s analysis. At the very least, buyers in these markets have more leverage than they did a few years ago.

Click here to view an interactive of the map below. The 15 markets with the highest correction risk, according to Parcl Labs: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida

Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, Alabama

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Florida

Gainesville, Florida

Homosassa Springs, Florida

Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Naples-Marco Island, Florida

Ocala, Florida

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Florida

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Sebastian-Vero Beach, Florida

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida The most notable detail is that 13 of the 15 housing markets Parcl Labs labeled as “at risk” are in Florida.

Over the past year, active inventory has been rising at an accelerated pace in many Florida housing markets. Some of that is due to Hurricane Ian, which struck in September 2022, creating additional softening in Southwest Florida. Some of it is a result of spiked home insurance premiums, which have further stretched Florida affordability. Additionally, changes passed in Florida following the Surfside condo collapse in 2021 have put downward pressure on many older condos along the Florida coastline. Click here to view an interactive of the chart below. How did Parcl Labs conduct the analysis?