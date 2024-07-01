Mary Meeker says AI and higher education need to team up

Influential tech investor Mary Meeker published a new report Monday calling for the tech industry, government, and higher education to all work together to advance artificial intelligence during what she sees as an inflection point “of epic proportions.”

“We are in an intelligence arms race for hearts, minds, and power,” Meeker wrote in the report. “For the sake of democratic values, it’s crucial for those who uphold these principles to lead not lose. Actions taken in the next five years will be consequential.”

Meeker, a long-time Silicon Valley titan, was a leading Morgan Stanley analyst who would put out key calls on tech firms. She moved to venture capital in 2010 and has since launched her own firm, Bond Capital.

Meeker for years published an annual “Internet Trends” report, which dove deep into the state of the tech industry and ended up being highly cited in the tech world. The last one she published was in 2019.