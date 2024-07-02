Glossier quietly introduced a new logo for its summer collection

In June, beauty company Glossier quietly rolled out a new logo. Rather than use the brand’s sleek sans-serif black wordmark, it deployed a new, chunky typeface to promote its new seasonal capsule collection of hair accessories, lip balm, and a utility sling.

The new logo uses VolumeFour, a 2018 typeface designed by Ryan Corey based on the lettering on Black Sabbath’s 1972 album Black Sabbath Vol. 4. It’s set in a variety of summery hues designed to evoke lazy beachside days.

Though the ‘70s-inspired logo is technically just a temporary pop-up brand, people across the internet have started to wonder if it could perhaps be more permanent. Compared to the airtight rebranding of companies like Verizon, Glossier seems to be experimenting with quiet rebranding—a soft launch of sorts.

For a company like Glossier, which has a loyal, dedicated audience, introducing a temporary brand is a safe way to test drive a radically different visual identity. Founded in 2014, the beauty company became a leading example of “blanding,” the aesthetic of clean, minimalist branding popularized by tech companies and direct-to-consumer brands that catered to Millennials in the 2010s.