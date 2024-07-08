It’s already time to start preparing the workplace for Gen Alpha

BY Dan Black6 minute read

I can still vividly remember my first day at EY nearly 30 years ago. Back then, I was part of the young “new start class” that was so starkly different from the existing employees with our cutting-edge pagers and trendy single-breasted suits.

It’s hard to believe that Gen Alpha (born between 2010 and now) is set to begin entering the workforce in just six years, adding a new dimension to the multigenerational workforce. The arrival of Gen Alpha to the labor force will bring new technology, approaches to work, and expectations about the workplace that don’t yet exist. As a global recruiting leader, I’ve seen the shift firsthand. Today, younger workers are seeking careers that are flexible, personalized, and experience based. Fortunately, the science and art of welcoming a new generation to the workplace is a practice that’s been happening since time immemorial. But companies should start preparing now for this new workforce dynamic. Here’s why it is already time to start preparing the workplace for Gen Alpha—and how to do it. Reframe traditional thinking As we all inch closer to 2030, viewing Gen Alpha in isolation won’t get employers as ready as they need to be. Instead, the focus should be on adopting a “perennial” mindset. Coined by tech entrepreneur Gina Pell, the term refers to a mindset that looks past age, emphasizing the importance of finding common ground and connections among individuals in a “post-generational society.”

Perennials play a crucial role in supporting Gen Alpha in the workplace by embodying timeless qualities that bridge potential generational divides. With their blend of boomer work ethic and millennial curiosity, perennials offer a unique perspective and valuable experience. Moreover, perennials challenge ageist stereotypes, highlighting the vitality and relevance of individuals already well into their careers. This perspective enriches the workplace environment and contributes to a more inclusive and diverse workforce capable of supporting the needs of Gen Alpha. What we know about Gen Alfa While there’s a lot we still don’t know about Gen Alpha, the key for employers will be to focus on what we do know. That’s how we’ll learn to leverage their strengths to complement an already diverse team of identities and backgrounds at work. Gen Alpha is still being defined in their pivotal development years. This means it is too early to create a clear set of characteristics. Instead of hedging bets on how the generation will evolve, employers should focus on existing knowledge.

Generations reflect the societies and defining events they grew up in. Gen Alpha is coming of age in an era characterized by the rise of generative AI, the COVID-19 pandemic, and climate change. These digital natives will be even more tech savvy than the previous generation and will expect seamless access to the latest technology when it comes to work and communication. Like Gen Z, members of Gen Alpha saw their parents work remotely for almost two years during the pandemic, shaping their expectations for flexible work. This has also led to a greater desire for control that could manifest as a revival of the gig or creator economy and require a rethinking of traditional workforce models. We also know that, like Gen Z, Gen Alpha takes DE&I and sustainability seriously. Better educated than previous generations on sustainability, members of Gen Alpha yearn for continued learning and volunteering opportunities. They will also prioritize DE&I within their careers—to the point where it’s likely going to influence where they work and how long they stay.

Gen Alphas are expected to be marked by a strong entrepreneurial spirit—driven in part by the rise of social media influencers—and more inclined to start their own businesses or “side hustles.” This may mean employers will need to question how their traditional work environment could evolve to foster more innovation and entrepreneurial experiences. Growing up in a turbulent, unpredictable, and digital-first world, Gen Alpha is likely to face a unique set of mental health challenges. Expected to be even more open about mental health, they may bring a higher standard to our workplaces when it comes to wellbeing and required changes to benefits and rewards. But since we don’t know exactly what the future holds, we can look to past lessons from when prior generations entered the workforce. The organizations that successfully accommodated millennials and Gen Z are already in a position of strength. For others that aren’t quite there yet, here’s some guidance to consider when preparing for Gen Alpha:

Be flexible My first recommendation for workplaces hoping to prepare for Gen Alpha is to forget “because I said so” when addressing different work styles and preferences. A good example is flexible working. Like generations before them, Gen Alphas will have different expectations around ways of working, and it’s important to clarify the “why” of your company’s policy or approach. Articulating the benefits that employees get from spending time in the office or at client sites will go much further in building trust and engagement than simply issuing a mandate. Be transparent and practice what you preach Second, leaders should always be transparent when dealing with Gen Alpha. Employees can see right through corporate initiatives that are just a marketing play. This means businesses must commit to being proactively open and honest about their operations and practices, including hiring, promotions, and corporate responsibility. Being accountable and measuring progress will also go a long way towards earning the necessary trust. Embrace reverse mentoring programs Flipping the traditional mentoring dynamic allows senior executives to learn new and fresh perspectives from more junior colleagues. This approach requires a sense of openness and humility from the leaders, as they embrace the opportunity to gain insights from individuals who have different life and work experiences.

I have several reverse mentors I meet with regularly who talk to me about everything from technology to pop culture. They help me understand in real time how a particular initiative or strategy might be perceived before it’s fully baked, which is extremely valuable. Recently, I needed to send a communication to a large team about a change in leadership, and one of my mentors suggested a video instead of an email. The result? I got more positive responses on the format than I’ve ever received in the past. Focus on listening Importantly, leaders need to listen to employees and understand what makes them tick. This can include engagement surveys, town halls, focus groups, one-on-one meetings, exit interviews, and more. The more organizations can understand their people, the more insight they’ll have into the future. This will be especially important for understanding Gen Alpha. Know the importance of emotional intelligence The ability to effectively engage and empower Gen Alpha will require a nuanced understanding of core skills such as emotional intelligence. This can be as simple as asking how a team member or subordinate likes to communicate and then agreeing on the best medium for each interaction. For instance, as a Gen Xer, I’m accustomed to sending emails for any and all communications. But working with, and listening to, younger workers has shown me the power of a quick text.