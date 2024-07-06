3 ways to avoid flying on a Boeing 787 this summer

There’s a phrase that’s been showing up on social media in recent months: “ If it’s Boeing, I’m not going.” The phrase relates to travelers’ growing anxieties about flying on certain Boeing planes.

Those anxieties began early this year after a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane, Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, lost a door shortly after takeoff. The incident reminded travelers of the twin Boeing 737 Max tragedies in 2018 and 2019, in which 346 people lost their lives.

The Alaska Airlines mishap led to a surge of people wondering how they could avoid flying on Boeing 737 Max planes as well as Congressional investigations into the quality control problems at the aircraft maker. And those Congressional investigations, in turn, led to new allegations from whistleblowers, the most recent at the end of last month when subcontactor turned whistleblower Richard Cuevas claimed that holes in some 787 Dreamliners had been improperly drilled.

Cuevas alleges these improperly drilled holes could lead to compromised air pressure and power on the planes, which could have “devastating consequences,” reports CNN. The holes were allegedly improperly drilled in order to speed up a slow part of the manufacturing process. Cuevas said that he was fired after filing a complaint with Boeing and its supplier Spirit AeroSystems (Boeing is now buying the supplier, a move the company says will improve its plane safety and quality).