3 lies leaders need to stop telling themselves to feel better 

Are you willing to stop telling the little lies that keep you feeling comfortable and safe, and secure you know “what good looks like” when it comes to being a leader?

The capacity to stop telling those lies is the key to your leadership success. When you go there, you cross the line between comfortable and uncomfortable—with yourself and with others—that makes your leadership impact go through the roof, your relationships have a deeper level of intimacy, and your team performance skyrockets. Here are three little lies you need to kick.

Leaders are superheroes

I loved Batman and Wonder Woman as a child, but the superheroes we grow up with give us expectations about the role of leaders. Is that really what good leadership looks like?

Too often as leaders, we think that we need to save the day like Batman saving Gotham City. And the problem with that is that Gotham City never learns to save itself. The same is true for us as leaders. If we’re always putting on our cape and saving our people, saving the day, how do they ever learn and grow and build their capacity to save themselves? To understand how they can contribute to saving the day? Do you recognize this hero pattern of leadership in the way you lead yourself, your people, or the performance of your team?