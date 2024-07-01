Location data shows the best and worst times to drive this holiday week

The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and many people will soon begin hitting the roads for their Independence Day getaways. If you’re one of those travelers, you should be aware that the American Automobile Association (AAA) says that more people than ever will be taking to the highways to get to their destinations.

According to AAA, 60.6 million people will be traveling by car this July 4th period. That’s up from 57.8 million in 2023 and above the pre-pandemic 55.3 million who traveled via car over the July 4th holiday period in 2019. In total, the number of people traveling by car this holiday period is 9.5% more than in 2019.

If you are hitting the roads, the one thing you probably want to avoid as much as possible is traffic. So, when are the best and worst times to be behind the wheel if you want to stay away from road congestion?

Here’s what AAA says, based on data from transportation data and insights provider INRIX.