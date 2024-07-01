The Supreme Court will decide if Florida and Texas are violating social media First Amendment rights

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected on Monday to rule on the legality of Republican-backed laws in Florida and Texas intended to restrain social media companies from curbing content the platforms deem objectionable — statutes the industry has argued violate the free speech rights of these businesses.
The justices have been asked to decide whether the two laws run afoul of protections under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment against government restriction of speech, as the industry argued, by interfering with the editorial discretion of social media companies. The 2021 laws would put limits on content-moderation practices by large social media platforms.
The Supreme Court has set Monday as its final day for decisions in its current term, which began in October.
The laws were challenged by tech industry trade groups NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), whose members include Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Alphabet’s Google, which owns YouTube, as well as TikTok and Snapchat owner Snap.
Lower courts split on the issue, blocking key provisions of Florida’s law while upholding the Texas measure. Neither law has gone into effect due to the litigation.
At issue was whether the First Amendment protects the editorial discretion of the social media platforms and prohibits governments from forcing companies to publish content against their will. The companies have said that without such discretion — including the ability to block or remove content or users, prioritize certain posts over others or include additional context — their websites would be overrun with spam, bullying, extremism and hate speech.
Many Republicans have argued that social media platforms stifle conservative voices in the guise of content moderation, branding this as censorship.