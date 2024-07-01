The Supreme Court will decide if Florida and Texas are violating social media First Amendment rights

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected on Monday to rule on the legality of Republican-backed laws in Florida and Texas intended to restrain social media companies from curbing content the platforms deem objectionable — statutes the industry has argued violate the free speech rights of these businesses.

The justices have been asked to decide whether the two laws run afoul of protections under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment against government restriction of speech, as the industry argued, by interfering with the editorial discretion of social media companies. The 2021 laws would put limits on content-moderation practices by large social media platforms.

The Supreme Court has set Monday as its final day for decisions in its current term, which began in October.

The laws were challenged by tech industry trade groups NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), whose members include Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Alphabet’s Google, which owns YouTube, as well as TikTok and Snapchat owner Snap.