I’m a venture capitalist, and these are the 3 AI myths that everyone needs to stop believing

BY Adam Niewinski3 minute read

Everyone is worried about AI. And as much as there is an appetite for AI stories and use cases, many are anxious about the impact it will have on their futures.

But we fear what we don’t understand, and as a long-time investor and venture capitalist who’s spent night and day understanding the nuances of AI for years, I’m hoping to debunk a few myths and misconceptions. Below are three common myths about AI that you’ll probably hear. Myth 1: AI will replace our jobs We’ve seen the powers of AI and Generative AI. in fact, you’re probably benefitting from them now in more ways than you realize. You’ve heard it countless times: “AI will lead to mass unemployment,” “AI will put your industry out of business.” “Time to start training for a new career.”

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The reality is, AI is more likely to augment our work than replace it entirely. AI will be at its best handling repetitive tasks, which allows us humans to harness our focus on doing meaningful work that actually adds value and achieves better outcomes for the world. I like to look at history when thinking about the future. Turns out, this same level of societal fear happened at the start of the Industrial Revolution. People were publishing similar sentiments about machines and how they will kill jobs. But humans are quite good at adapting. Yes, some jobs did become obsolete as a result of the Revolution, but new jobs and industries emerged as a result. The key is to think about long-term transformation over short-term elimination. Myth 2: AI is infallible One of the key reasons why we’re fixated on the AI will take over the world narrative is because we’ve seen all that AI can offer. It can write our emails, predict our behaviors, and it’s getting stronger and better at it every day. Because people think AI is infallible, businesses think AI is infallible. But you have to remember that ultimately, businesses are just a bunch of people.

Expand to continue reading ↓