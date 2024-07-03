8 reasons leaders self-sabotage

History confirms that a high-level of achievement can often come with a fairly hefty price tag. It is often at the very height of their careers that leaders become the most vulnerable to ethical, moral, or legal lapses in judgment or decision-making. Just when it appears that they “have it all,” they often engage in risky (or stupid) behaviors that blow it all up. We often refer to this situation as the paradox of success.
Sam Bankman-Fried is an example of this paradox, becoming the latest cautionary tale of the dangers of greed and hubris. Many saw the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange as the “poster boy” for crypto for several years. At the peak of his financial success, he was ranked as the 41st richest American on the Forbes 400 with a personal net worth of roughly $26 billion.
On March 28, 2024, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and ordered to forfeit about $11 billion in assets. He was convicted of seven criminal charges, including wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance law violations.
Bankman-Fried is just one example. There are numerous high profile-cases of leaders who fell from grace due to indiscretions like accounting fraud, embezzlement, sexual impropriety, and perjury (among others). It has become increasingly difficult to find leaders who can sustain our respect over the course of a long and distinguished career.
So, why do successful leaders make poor decisions just when they have the most to lose? While the exact answer obviously differs by person and situation, there are some common patterns that can help explain why leaders self-sabotage when they’re at the top.
1. Privileged access
As executives advance in their careers, they continue to benefit from privileged access. This includes greater power and influence, increased status, more impact, a heightened sense of personal achievement, plus greater perks and financial rewards.
2. Greater autonomy and less oversight
Successful executives have greater control of resources and decision processes, increased access to information, people and resources. In many cases, they have the ability to set their own agendas without direct day-to-day supervision. Greater autonomy plus less oversight can either liberate the individual to achieve ever greater results, or they can provide a recipe for disaster.