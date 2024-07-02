These 3 policies can help reduce burnout in the workplace

Workers are burning out, and companies are feeling the consequences. According to a survey by Isolved, nearly 7 out of 10 employees experienced burnout in 2023, and 72% of those employees reported feeling that it negatively affected their productivity.
Those numbers haven’t gotten better today. An alarming 82% of employees still feel at risk of burnout, according to a 2024 study by Mercer. However, the majority of employees believe the key to reducing burnout is increased flexibility in the workplace.
A survey by Deloitte showed that 94% of employees believe flexibility would benefit them by reducing their stress, improving their work-life balance, and increasing their job satisfaction and productivity.
Flexibility in the workplace can benefit your employees and, in turn, your organization. And these days, many prospective employees see it as a right rather than a perk. Here are three policies you might want to consider introducing in your workplace in order to attract (and retain) the best and brightest employees.
1. Allow remote work
Future Forum’s survey showed that 81% of employees want flexibility in where they work. That’s why many organizations have begun implementing hybrid and remote-work options, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Studies show that this is beneficial for employees and employers. According to an Owl Labs survey, 6 out of 10 employees report greater productivity working from home than in an office. Gig work platform Upwork found that employees valued having no commute, greater productivity, and fewer nonessential meetings and distractions compared to working in the office.
Major companies like Best Buy, American Express, and British Telecom found that their remote workers are 35% to 45% more productive than their in-office peers, according to data from Global Workplace Analytics. Additionally, 6 out of 10 companies believe remote work can save money and increase efficiency, with one organization reporting 30% more sales after implementing remote work, along with a 90% decrease in customer complaints and an 88% decrease in staff turnover.