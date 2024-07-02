These 3 policies can help reduce burnout in the workplace

Workers are burning out , and companies are feeling the consequences. According to a survey by Isolved , nearly 7 out of 10 employees experienced burnout in 2023, and 72% of those employees reported feeling that it negatively affected their productivity.

Those numbers haven’t gotten better today. An alarming 82% of employees still feel at risk of burnout, according to a 2024 study by Mercer. However, the majority of employees believe the key to reducing burnout is increased flexibility in the workplace.

A survey by Deloitte showed that 94% of employees believe flexibility would benefit them by reducing their stress, improving their work-life balance, and increasing their job satisfaction and productivity.

Flexibility in the workplace can benefit your employees and, in turn, your organization. And these days, many prospective employees see it as a right rather than a perk. Here are three policies you might want to consider introducing in your workplace in order to attract (and retain) the best and brightest employees.