BY Dylan Taylor4 minute read

It is no secret that a business is only as functional, forward-thinking, and innovative as its leader. Workplace leaders have significant influence over their workers by informing how they react to adversity, embrace opportunity, formulate creative solutions, bolster workplace culture, and ultimately contribute to long-term success.

A 2022 study of leadership’s behavioral influence perhaps best summarizes this notion: “When leaders’ support for employees’ personal development is high, it can stimulate employees’ enthusiasm for work, thereby encouraging them to participate actively in the development of the enterprise, express practical innovation views and provide innovation experiences and innovation models for the innovation and development of the enterprise and enhancing the overall innovation atmosphere of the enterprise and employees’ innovation behavior.” As a result, it is vital for leaders to constantly reflect an open, empathetic, and success-driven mentality to ensure the same for their teams at large.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

ESTABLISHING A PURPOSE From the very beginning of their tenure, new workers must understand their purpose within the company. This is one of the most vital periods for an effective leadership mentality to flourish. A leader should take time to establish a detailed job description, including all related requirements and expectations, opportunities for development and advancement, and perhaps most importantly, various definitions of value and success within the role. This approach creates an ideal foundation upon which workers can healthily grow, establish trust, and maintain a sense of care for more than just metric output—all of which can create a long-lasting positive tradition for future hires to adopt.

SETTING A PROPER TONE Along the way, leaders should remember to lead by example by embodying constructive workplace methods while upholding all expectations associated with each worker’s role. In this sense, leadership success often boils down to a healthy balance of transformational and transactional approaches. The former method emphasizes charismatic employee development through regular empowerment, commitment, and purpose, while the latter focuses more on task- and reward-based systems heavily reliant on accountability, initiative, and autonomous motivation. Some leaders prefer one method over the other (which, depending on the setting, may be appropriate or inevitable), but incorporating elements of both can help set a productive yet progressive tone for workers of all experience levels.

BUILDING A STRONGER CULTURE However, setting a proper tone also entails building and maintaining a healthy workplace culture. Today’s businesses are increasingly aware of changing social norms, broad ideological shifts, and other necessary changes centered on worker equity, safety, and opportunity. Leaders should implement these factors into their managerial approach by underscoring that they are equally important to (and often more important than) KPIs and revenue-based goals alone. The workplace should gravitate around open communication, diversity, tolerance, and advocacy in terms of working relationships, compensation-related matters, development opportunities, and other crucial fields defining the company.

advertisement

CELEBRATING SUCCESS The punitive, negatively reinforced leadership style is now mostly an antiquated concept. Rather, modern leaders have become increasingly open to celebrating success—both individual and team-wide—as a more effective means of spurring productivity. Putting a positive reflective spin on work tasks reinforces a prominent sense of value in workers, helping them feel more respected and prioritized for their hard work rather than held to a flame. Spreading this mindset also positions workers to remain motivated and excited about reaching new heights and setting more ambitious goals—not out of fear but as a means of channeling their passion. Other workers, meanwhile, will get the chance to lift up their cohorts and recognize their contributions to the company, which can organically drive them to do the same.

ELIMINATING NEGATIVE HABITS Every worker has bad days where positive emotions are hard to channel, but these feelings can quickly become harmful if left unchecked. Under improper, inconsistent leadership, it can be easy for workplaces to spawn unhealthy and negative habits and undercut their success. Potential examples include negative groupthink, clique formation, and contagious toxic interpretations of everyday goals. Leaders can mitigate these pitfalls by forgoing such tendencies themselves and conveying the importance of positivity, constructive feedback, and solution-based ideology. This process is another key aspect of leading by example, as it will demonstrate and normalize a productive demeanor in the face of challenges.

THINKING FOR THE FUTURE The future of business is, in many ways, contingent upon countless technological, societal, and macroeconomic trends—each with a powerful, far-reaching set of implications for leadership. To remain effective against this backdrop, today’s leaders must work to also be tomorrow’s leaders by equipping themselves with necessary knowledge, skills, and practical experience to flourish in their roles. In tandem with this journey, these leaders need to inspire courage and open-mindedness in their workers so that they might do the same. Broadly speaking, leaders should frame the future not as an evolving set of daunting challenges, but as an exciting new environment through which to set bold new goals and achieve unprecedented forms of success. This mindset gives workers a way to compartmentalize future change without sacrificing their quality of life, and this helps them better focus on the present.