I worked as a Little League umpire all four years of high school. I loved that job. I worked outside with kids, participated in a fun sport, and enjoyed being in a situation where my opinion was really heard.

I certainly didn’t do it for the money—I earned $5 per game—but I did learn the following valuable life and leadership lessons. 1. LEARN TO HAVE A THICK SKIN While the coaches and parents were generally very respectful, it was the suburbs of New York City, so I definitely heard about it when they didn’t like or agree with a close call. I learned to shrug off the jeers with the knowledge that no matter what decision I made, it would upset half of the crowd.

As a leader, you can’t always please everyone. You just have to make the best decision you know how to make and accept the fallout. 2. HAVE THE COURAGE TO CORRECT A MISTAKE I must have umpired over 100 games, but only one stands out in my mind to this day. In that game, there was a play at the plate and the runner was clearly safe, but somehow the words “you’re out” came out of my mouth. It was a mistake, but we were trained not to “show weakness” by reversing calls, so I didn’t say anything. I was wrong and I knew it, but I didn’t have the courage to say it and fix it. Thankfully, that decision didn’t change the outcome of the game, but I bet it meant a lot to the player who I mistakenly called out.

Not admitting I was wrong and correcting it has stuck with me ever since. No leader is infallible—mistakes are made, and leaders should have the courage to admit their mistakes, take accountability, correct them, and move on. 3. LEAD WITH EMPATHY An umpire is well-served by staying calm, interested, and showing empathy. I tried to understand the impacts of my actions and decisions on other people. Umpiring was a job I did after school or on weekends—it wasn’t my main priority, but the game was extremely important to the players and their coaches and parents. Some umpires were disinterested, and everyone felt it. Their outward indifference had a negative impact on the game and the players.

As a leader, you often are faced with meetings or decisions that might be a small thing to you, but it might be really important to someone else. Showing up on time, listening, caring, and taking an interest in your team members are great lessons for a successful leader. Empathy goes a long way to creating a high-functioning team where members feel valued. 4. TREAT OTHERS AS YOU WOULD WANT TO BE TREATED Some umpires just went through the motions, others were overly controlling, and some were just outright jerks. I used to be a player, too, and I appreciated umpires who were engaged, caring, fair, consistent, and in control of the game in a friendly way. That was the kind of umpire I strived to be.

If someone wanted to understand a rule or decision, I would take a moment to explain it (e.g., for my fellow baseball fans, the infield fly rule came up a lot!). I would engage with the players and compliment them on a great catch or hit or even a strong attempt. Acknowledging players who hit the ball after striking out a number of times went a long way in motivating those players and enhancing their love of the game. The same is true now for me as a leader. A core part of being an effective leader is being a motivator and cheerleader. Engaging with and complimenting team members on a job well done or even a good try is an important element of leadership. Quite simply, leaders should treat their team members as they would want to be treated themselves. LIFELONG LESSONS