There are over 33 million businesses in America. These span a vast array of fields, industries, niches, and specialties—and yet, I’ve found they all have one thing in common: They all want to be efficient.

Whether it’s an employee, a process, or an entire department, it’s important to identify the “squeaky wheel” issues that are slowing down and holding back your enterprise. Here are three of the most common inefficiency issues I’ve discovered over the years, along with some tips to help you both identify and address them. CLUNKY CUSTOMER SERVICE Customer service has a way of dragging down business operations. It can be overwhelming, and as you scale, it can absorb increasing resources and time.

The idea of automating something as personal as customer service can feel counterintuitive. In a world where AI is replacing humans everywhere you turn, the last thing you want to do is lose that “human touch” when it comes to an area as critical as customer support. The good news is that if clunky customer service is a squeaky wheel, you can automate certain aspects without losing quality. Do-it-all small-business software Thryv points out in their blog that automation doesn’t mean you’re putting everything on autopilot. (Please don’t do that. You won’t get the results you’re hoping for.) Instead, automation in customer service optimizes your business’s support systems. It leads to 24/7 support and faster response times. By automating aspects of your customer service, you can reduce employee burnout and improve customer experiences.

How can you apply this in your company? Be surgical. Replay the customer journey, especially after the point of sale. Look for things you can easily automate, such as simple questions AI can answer. Create blog posts and how-to videos as resources you can automatically redirect to. As you shop for customer service automation tools, look for those with the infrastructure and capabilities to provide quick responses and redirect customers to human support when needed. Infusing your customer service with targeted automation solutions can be a win-win for employees and customers alike. It improves efficiency and can even reduce your overhead, removing a squeaky wheel in the process.

INTERDEPARTMENTAL COMMUNICATION Communication is a hot-button issue for business. You need healthy vertical communication between managers and employees. You want horizontal communication between team members to improve collaboration. Remote and hybrid work make maintaining communication channels essential as well. With so many priorities, it’s easy to overlook the need for interdepartmental communication. Yet, a lack of communication between business departments and teams can cripple efficiency and quickly become a squeaky wheel issue.

When two different groups within a company don’t communicate, they can end up functioning with different expectations. They might follow different timelines or use two different sets of data to make decisions. Spotting inefficient interdepartmental communication is the first step in resolving this issue. Take a look at your business operations. How often and in what ways do your groups interact? Do they have opportunities to share information on a regular basis? Once you’ve identified that organization-wide communication is holding you back, it’s time to take steps to fix it. The Washington Post recommends improving internal communication by using meetings effectively. Get your department heads in a room on a consistent basis to communicate and collaborate.

At the same time, you don’t want to create more inefficiencies through excessive meeting time. Plan each event thoughtfully. Look for meeting formats that are effective based on your setup. Set clear expectations for communication, and make sure your team leaders understand your communication tools. Interdepartmental communication can be a major inefficiency factor. If you find it’s a squeaky wheel, get your teams communicating and collaborating again in the name of greater efficiency. TROUBLEMAKING EMPLOYEES

Sometimes, the trouble isn’t on a process or a departmental level—it’s on a personal one. An employee who acts out can quickly impact efficiency. Executive coach David Liddell points out that a squeaky wheel employee can soak up time due to a need for more feedback or management issues. Liddell also clarifies that a squeaky wheel employee isn’t necessarily an antagonist or problem. They’re simply an individual who requires more of a leader’s time. This is OK, but it requires decisive action to avoid this time investment dragging on for too long.

If you find you have an employee who is constantly requiring feedback and support, start by privately exploring the root of the problem together. As you glean insights into their behavior, consider ways you can support them. For instance, you might provide more targeted feedback or even delegate that process to a manager or team leader. They might need more specific deadlines or expectations, as well. As you establish ways to “grease the squeaky wheel,” document your efforts and track progress over time. Squeaky wheel employees are common, and they can be a frustration (both for themselves and for their bosses). When you discover you have an employee who needs more time, be purposeful in investing that time to ensure the results improve efficiency.