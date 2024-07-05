BY Caroline Winnett4 minute read

At some point, every founder has stood before their bathroom mirror and spent hours rehearsing their pitch. They agonize over wording and cadence, ensuring they speak slowly and that every pause is where it should be. When you sit down with a VC, you need to be polished. The future of your company might depend on it.

Communication skills are essential, and investors often look favorably on those with charisma and personality. As we go through a Startup Autumn, where funding conditions remain tight and investors are hesitant, founders must think carefully about how they market their companies to potential investors. With less money available, founders must set themselves apart from their competition—who, inevitably, attend the same events and frequent the same online circles. At the same time, they must also present an image of stability. As funds (and funding rounds) generally shrink, founders increasingly need to show potential investors that they possess a path to profitability, a comprehensive understanding of their market, and a product that meets the needs of a real addressable market. UNDERSTANDING THE PROBLEM

Call it empathy or “situational awareness,” but founders need to understand the real challenges investors face—and, for that matter, the harsh ongoing market conditions that have remained stubbornly pervasive since the pandemic. Tech benefited from record-low interest rates for over a decade after the 2008 financial crash. Money was cheap and often flowed to VCs, who acquired stakes in promising new startups. These frothy conditions meant investors weren’t immediately concerned about paths to profitability or the risk that their portfolio companies would be indefinitely reliant on future cash infusions to survive. The “cheapness” of money also allowed investors to back companies in industries that had yet to establish a footing and presented bold new visions of the world that didn’t yet exist—and perhaps never would. 2018 and 2019 saw venture-backed companies raise over $100 billion each year. Fintech startups, including crypto, took $34 billion of 2019’s global venture funding.

That era is over and is unlikely to return anytime soon, if ever. As central banks raised interest rates to stem inflation, money became expensive again. According to a recent S&P Global report, the total value of all VC funding rounds in 2023 was $260 billion, a 40.3% drop from the previous year. According to Dealbook, this downward spiral has continued into 2024, despite the ongoing AI frenzy. (As for our fintech example, the industry only took in $7.3 billion in Q1 2024.) Deal velocity also dropped—November 2023 had roughly one-third the number of funding rounds compared to November 2021. For investors looking for an exit, we’ve seen dwindling M&A activity, fewer IPOs, and a slump in all but a few tech stocks. THE LONG GAME

While there are some green shoots poking through the dirt that hint of a recovery to come—especially in the AI space, as one would imagine—it will likely take years to return to the pre-pandemic VC heyday. Moreover, any recovery will not be evenly distributed, with cash flowing primarily to stable industries (like biotech) or those in red-hot sectors like AI. Finding a company with a high growth potential isn’t enough; investors need businesses with proven ability to scale. With IPO and M&A activity down and less funding to go around, more and more investors are now playing a long game. The era of quick exits is in the rearview mirror. Crucially, founders must reflect that understanding in their pitches. Emphasize how you’ll acquire customers without burning through capital. Talk about how you’ll manage costs. Present a realistic pathway to breaking even and then profitability. The startups that can satisfy these demands are the ones getting funding.

GETTING REAL “Think differently” is still the reigning mindset in startup culture. This culture of investing in possibility has, in turn, historically given VCs the leeway to back companies that don’t yet have a product or even a demonstrable market. The 2021 crypto frenzy was a shining example of this phenomenon, but there are other examples. Take the short-lived mobile payments startup Clinkle, for instance, which raised $25 million from the valley’s most high-profile investors in 2013 despite having little more than a plan for a product.

While vaporware hasn’t completely evaporated, investors are more likely to favor businesses solving real problems people face. The most successful founders of Startup Autumn will be those who can concretely articulate a problem and demonstrate how their proposed solution will work and gain traction with customers/users early on. In other words, founders need to show, not tell as well as demonstrate real-world adoption. They need something solid. THE POWER OF NARRATIVE

You’re back in your bathroom, once again rehearsing your pitch. After hours of work, you’ve finally nailed the delivery. Your script, now in its 10th iteration, is polished. But something needs to be added: you. VCs don’t just back companies or ideas; they back people. At the seed stage, the investment decision is heavily based on the founders, because the business has little traction or other metrics to show whether it will succeed. They invest because they believe a founder is the best person to execute that idea. They invest because the founder has assembled a team of people who share their enthusiasm and energy and have the technical skills and experience to deliver. Founders must be bold and unafraid to highlight their strengths and wins. They should demonstrate confidence. Not uncoachable, unyielding opinions, but confidence that they will build and grow a successful business. Whether quiet and reserved or boisterous and energetic, anyone can exude confidence in their own way.